Ask Janaan Manternach, 94, if she would describe herself as a pioneer, and she’ll agree.
“Yes, I think it’s pretty accurate.” With one humble caveat, “I, like many others, just responded to God’s call and went with the flow.”
Manternach says she has responded to these calls from the beginning.
“All through my life, I’ve had these strong urges, these strong pulls. And that kind of call is something you cannot resist. It’s just there and continues to pull.”
Born in 1927, Manternach grew up on a farm near Cascade, Iowa, in a time when education beyond eighth grade wasn’t always considered necessary. Despite her father’s disapproval, she continued with school and began teaching.
At 19, a second calling arrived.
“I suddenly had this strong pull to enter religious life,” Manternach said. “I resisted at first, but I just could not free myself of that urge.”
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis in Dubuque in 1948.
As a novitiate, she studied at Loras College and then was transferred out of Dubuque to teach in other surrounding areas. In 1954, she returned to Dubuque to teach third through sixth grades at Holy Trinity, where she eventually gained a supervisory position.
In 1957, Manternach was sent to teach at Corpus Christi, an all-Black Catholic school on Chicago’s south side. Her students found the standard text — the Baltimore Catechism — uninspiring. The Baltimore presented Catholic doctrine as a list of 421 questions and answers students memorized.
“I had 45 fourth- and fifth-graders, and what I was trying to do with words in teaching them about their faith, it didn’t work. That’s when I realized that in order to get a child into the truth of their faith, you have to use something beyond words,” Manternach said.
The school mandated the use of the Baltimore Catechism, and Manternach was warned to refrain from mentioning it to the administration if she were to use a different approach. She canned the Baltimore and began incorporating images, stories, poetry, art and music into lesson plans her students easily grasped. Her innovative teaching style netted an invitation to Washington, D.C., to work on a national project creating a new textbook to replace the Baltimore.
Soon after its start, the textbook project began to crumble, with Manternach the only team member remaining. At the time, Manternach was taking graduate studies in religious education, including a course taught by Carl Pfeifer, a Jesuit priest. During class, Manternach listened politely but disagreed with some of Pfeifer’s ideas. After class, she approached him to share her honest thoughts on his lessons.
Angela Usas, Manternach’s goddaughter who is now caring for her, doesn’t doubt this first encounter between her godparents.
“Janaan has a lot of fire in her,” she says. “I remember Janaan and I watching ‘Pretty Woman’ together when I was 10 years old. And ‘Anne of Green Gables.’ And she always referred to God as a ‘She.’”
Dianne Gibson, Manternach’s close friend, agrees.
“(Janaan’s) a very determined person, she’s an organized person, and she gets her things done. And she did a lot of things that hadn’t been done before.”
“I’m a strong feminist,” Manternach says. Recently, she donated her entire private collection of documents to the Catholic University Archives. Tricia Campbell, an assistant working on the project, has found many items that point to Manternach’s strong will. In a letter Manternach penned to a friend in the early 2000s, Manternach calls Pope John Paul II’s position that women be excluded from ordination “morally bankrupt.”
Manternach’s boldness intrigued Pfeifer, who responded with an invitation for coffee. A friendship formed. At Manternach’s suggestion, Pfeifer joined the textbook project. Together, in 1972, they created the textbook series “Life, Love, Joy,” which utilized images, music and poetry to convey the Catholic story. The revolutionary textbook invited children to reflect on their life experiences in reference to their faith and then use that knowledge to take action in the world.
Manternach began to have feelings for Pfeifer after asking him to read something she’d written.
“He wrote back to me on my paper some very poignant and thoughtful comments about my writing, and from reading those words, I had a really good feeling about him,” she said.
Soon after, Pfeifer visited a female colleague out of town. When he returned from his trip, Manternach, brimming with jealousy, let loose on Pfeifer, revealing her true feelings towards him.
“I acted like a total idiot,” she recalls, laughing. Her honesty worked.
Manternach remembers feeling God’s influence when she began to see Pfeifer in a different way.
“We were walking hand in hand. It was evident that we really cared for one another. And we both knew in that moment that we would be leaving the church. I don’t believe in accidents. I absolutely believe we were brought together for a reason.”
In a decision met with both support and resistance, Manternach and Pfeifer agreed to renounce their vows to religious life. She remembers breaking the news to her mother over lunch.
“(My mother) was silent after, and I thought she was upset so I repeated myself and she responded, ‘I heard you the first time.’ She was totally supportive, which was unusual. Carl’s parents were less accepting, but they did accept.”
A close friend of the couple even stopped speaking to them.
“It was a chaotic time. It wasn’t easy, but as it was happening, there was no turning away.”
Pfeifer received his laicization from the priesthood in March of 1976, and Manternach was released from her vows.
A personal document from the Catholic University Archives notes Manternach’s thoughts at the time. She writes, “I decided to marry (Carl) because I gradually became aware that I could not live without him.”
They married Nov. 20, 1976, at Holy Trinity Church in Georgetown in front of 300 guests, who gave their union a standing ovation.
Over the next 20 years, the couple, who remained in good standing with the church, would go on to lecture, teach workshops and publish over 100 books and articles for catechists and children. Their work centered on helping children and adults relate to their faith on a more comprehensive scale rather than something to attend on Sundays and then disregard the rest of the time.
“I feel our biggest contribution was helping catechists, parents and children see that God is present in all of life,” Manternach said.
While they resided in Arlington, Va., most of the time, Manternach and Pfeifer kept a separate home in Dubuque they often used when visiting family. When Pfeifer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2000, they returned to Dubuque, with Manternach caring for him until his passing in 2007.
Manternach, who remains in Dubuque, is still making her mark on the world. In 2020, at age 93, she published “I’d Do It All Over Again and I’d Do It Better,” a sincere and raw reflection on the ways she could have better cared for Carl in his final days.
She’s still fearless, too.
“I’m not afraid of death,” she said. “It’s more just about the mystery of it all. It will be an opening to that mystery. Who knows what’s waiting for us behind that door, but I’ll know fairly soon.”
Looking back, she admits, “I just found moving forward attractive. It was a joy to say, ‘yes’ to whatever call occurred.”
And she has no regrets.
“For me, I have to say, that life has been good.”