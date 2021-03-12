LANCASTER, Wis. — A Boscobel-based bank is expanding its locations with the purchase of a branch in Lancaster.
Community First Bank has reached an agreement to acquire the Lancaster branch of Wisconsin Bank & Trust, according to a press release. Madison-based Wisconsin Bank & Trust is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubuque-based Heartland Financial USA.
The release states that Community First Bank will “assume substantially all of the deposits of the branch.”
Community First Bank’s southwest Wisconsin locations include branches in Boscobel, Fennimore, Livingston, Muscoda, Platteville and Prairie du Chien.