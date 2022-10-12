The federal government is attempting to block the sale of Iowa’s bankrupt QHC nursing home chain, citing concerns that one element of the deal could shortchange taxpayers.

The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, which helps regulate nursing homes, has told a bankruptcy judge that the proposal to sell the QHC Facilities chain contemplates the payment of only a portion of the $1 million that the chain still owes the federal government.

