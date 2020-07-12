Graduating from college can be a challenging task.
Christopher Lester did it while working a full-time job and raising his kids.
After attending night classes for six years at University of Dubuque, Lester earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration this year. It was a dream that Lester always wondered if he would make a reality.
“I graduated from high school in 1997 and went to NICC, but I didn’t get a degree,” Lester said. “It’s something that hung in the back of my mind for a while. When I had kids, I wanted to be able to show them the importance of getting a good education.”
Throughout the tri-state area, workers like Lester are making the decision to go back to school as a means of increasing their career opportunities.
While some are adding onto their existing education, others are re-enrolling in college courses to pursue new careers. Adults of many different ages are looking to upskill, and local colleges have worked to make it easier for them to return to school.
“A lot of adults are seeing value in finishing a degree that they didn’t see value in when they were 20, or they simply want to go in a new direction,” said Lee Noethe, director of the UD’s LIFE program, which provides accelerated education courses for adults. “The adult market is the fastest-growing market to tap into with the population today.”
UD’s LIFE program is specifically tailored to people who left college and are working full time. Night classes are held once per week to fit in with work schedules, and students are given the flexibility to drop in and out of the courses as their schedules allow.
Lester enrolled in the program specifically because it worked around his busy schedule.
“They are very flexible,” Lester said. “They accommodate individuals working full time. It would be much more challenging if they didn’t.”
The program has been active for 11 years and has allowed working residents a way to obtain undergraduate and graduate degrees.
Noethe said many of the students in the program attended college and simply seek to go in a different direction with their careers.
“Half of our students in accounting already have a four-year degree,” Noethe said. “Many of them are retraining to move up the ladder in that field.”
A similar program exists at Northeast Iowa Community College. Opportunity Dubuque, a program formed in partnership with Greater Dubuque Development Corp., provides upskilling training and education to qualifying students for free.
Since its inception in 2012, the program has served 692 and has had a 94% employment or continuing education rate after completion.
Kristin Dietzel, vice president of workforce solutions for GDDC, said the program was first conceptualized after the great recession in 2009, and that a volatile economy often results in people looking to upskill in order to make themselves more appealing to employers.
“Individuals that have been impacted by loss of jobs or closures might look for stable employment or higher employment through education,” Dietzel said. “With the way the economy is now, we are expecting some increases in interest in the program.”
The main benefit of these programs is their accessibility to people with filled schedules. Along with class time flexibility, UD’s LIFE program also provides night time child care to enrolled students. Opportunity Dubuque also is looking into providing the same service.
While these programs are rigorous and it often can take years for a degree to be earned, it’s a price that many are willing to pay when it could mean a dramatic change in their careers.
For Lester, going back to get his education was such a success that he has enrolled to earn his master’s degree.
“It’s a very large time commitment, but I’m glad I did it,” Lester said. “I want to show my kids that it’s possible to get your degree, but I hope that they see it would be much easier if they didn’t do it later in life.”