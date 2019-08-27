After years of speculation and months of preparation, sports gambling will go live in Dubuque this afternoon.
Q Sportsbook will open on the upper level of Q Casino and Hotel today, according to General Manager Brian Rakestraw. He believes it won’t be too long before the facility is brimming with activity.
“I don’t expect a lot (of activity) right away when we open tomorrow,” said Rakestraw. “But I expect it to be a very busy weekend on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with the beginning of college football. We’re the first sportsbook for the Dubuque area, and there is a lot of excitement.”
Q’s status as the only Dubuque-area sportsbook won’t last for too long, however.
FanDuel Sportsbook is slated to open its doors within Diamond Jo Casino on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
The two Dubuque casinos will join a bevy of others that have launched sports betting operations in Iowa. Eighteen of the state’s 19 casinos have obtained licenses to offer sports betting, and more than half already have opened sportsbooks.
The decision stems from a May 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which struck down the federal 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act and opened the floodgates for sports-betting operations nationwide. Such a move had been anticipated for years by industry experts.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in May signed a bill establishing a legal way to bet on professional, collegiate and international sports.
With the phenomenon now making its way to Dubuque, here is a look at the two sportsbooks poised to open locally.
Q SPORTSBOOK
At its core, the new offering at Q Casino aims to combine the sports bar and sportsbook into one collective experience.
Q Sportsbook was built around an existing sports bar, which remains in place today. However, crews removed slot machines and a golf simulator that formerly took up much of that space.
Dozens of new televisions were installed, bringing the total number of screens to nearly 50. Rakestraw said Q has invested in a wide array of cable and satellite television packages, ensuring that visitors can watch just about every professional and college sports contest imaginable.
The sportsbook features eight automated betting kiosks and four teller windows staffed by employees who can take a customer’s bet. Eight screens displaying up-to-date betting odds are displayed above the tellers’ windows. There are four additional automated betting kiosks elsewhere in the casino.
Rakestraw envisions Q Sportsbook as a place where customers can spend a Saturday or Sunday afternoon taking in a full slate of football games this fall.
“We’re trying to create an environment where you can come in, have a really good time, eat, drink, watch the games and make bets,” he said. “We are pretty happy with it.”
Rakestraw estimated that Q Casino invested about $400,000 in the sportsbook, a figure that includes licensing, new flooring, additional televisions, new tables and chairs and more.
The creation of the sportsbook has resulted in 10 new positions at Q Casino, Rakestraw added.
Patrons can place bets at the automated kiosks 24 hours per day. The personal teller windows will be open from noon to 10 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays. These times are subject to change.
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
In the southeast corner of Diamond Jo Casino, a newly constructed entryway welcomes guests to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The moniker of the new facility is a nod to the relationship between sports betting operator FanDuel and Boyd Gaming, the Las Vegas-based parent company of Diamond Jo.
Marty Maiers, director of marketing for Diamond Jo, believes the sportsbook has an appearance and vibe that set it apart from its surroundings.
“We wanted to create a sportsbook with its own experience, separate from everything else in the casino,” said Maiers. “We carved out a nice space, and the result is absolutely beautiful.”
The sportsbook has seating for about 50 people, including 20 recliners that sit directly beneath a row of televisions. Twelves seats are located along a lengthy counter facing the TVs, while 16 more are located around high-top tables.
Guests will be able to place bets at three live teller widows and nine automated kiosks. An additional window will allow customers to collect their winnings.
Crews were still putting the finishing touches on the facility Monday.
By opening day, the sportsbook will feature an electronic “ticker” that wraps around the room and features the latest, updated odds.
Maiers is excited about the venue’s potential.
“We expect that this will bring new people to the casino who haven’t been here before and haven’t had the chance to experience our restaurants and our shows,” Maiers said. “We’re looking forward to catering to a new demographic.”