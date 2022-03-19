A City of Dubuque commission is expressing its opposition to a proposal to move the city to automated waste collection over the next two years.
Members of the Resilient Community Advisory Commission are concerned that the city has not sought enough public input and has not investigated how such a move would fit into broader city waste reduction goals, commission Chair Jacob Kohlhaas said.
Dubuque City Council members on Monday, March 21, will consider receiving and filing a letter from the commission stating members’ opposition to automated waste collection. The project is being considered for funding in the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Currently, about 6,000 Dubuque households voluntarily use city-provided tipper trash carts. The city’s Public Works Department has requested more than $582,000 to purchase another 15,000 carts over the next two fiscal years. City Manager Mike Van Milligen has recommended approval of the request.
Council members are expected to review the proposed Public Works Department budget at a hearing on Wednesday, March 23.
Kohlhaas said the city’s 2020 Climate Action Plan calls for reducing waste in Dubuque and that commission members have not seen information about how automated collection might fit into those goals. Commission members voted, 5-2, against supporting the proposal.
“Everyone likes the idea of automated collection, but are they making big investments without looking at the big picture?” Kohlhaas said.
Dubuque Public Works Director John Klostermann said a transition to automated waste collection would improve safety for employees and solid waste department efficiency. He noted that the switch would not include a rate increase and that the cost of the carts would be covered with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“Employee safety is the number one core value for public works,” Klostermann said. “We’ve seen it over the years. ... Every winter, someone slips and falls. This year wasn’t even a bad year, and we still had some injuries.”
He said the department would not reduce staff if it switches to automated collection. Rather, an automated system would allow the city to handle increased waste collection as it grows without having to hire as many employees or purchase as much equipment.
Council Member Ric Jones has expressed support for automated collection over the years, primarily out of concern for employee safety.
“There is some danger in the way we currently operate, jumping in and out of trucks thousands of times a week,” he said.
Council Member Laura Roussell said she tried out one of the tipper trash carts at her home and found it to be easier than taking out a heavy trash can to the curb.
“I think there’s a lot of factors, including employee safety and convenience for homeowners,” she said.
Still, Roussell said she would like to learn more about the commission’s concerns. She said it is important for the city to educate the public on the value of the automated program, as well as the importance of recycling and waste-reduction efforts.