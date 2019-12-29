As Ken Freiburger prepares to close his downtown Dubuque business, he occasionally stops to marvel at just how far the operation has come.
“This has grown from a hobby into a very large, successful business,” he said.
The Gun Depot and Pawn opened at 1564 Central Ave. in summer 2012 and has remained at that location ever since. Freiburger, however, confirmed that the business has begun selling off its inventory and will close by early spring.
Freiburger explained that he has reached the age where he is ready to try something new.
“From the time I was in grade school, I’ve always had a job and I’ve always had to go to work,” he recalled. “I am 66 now, I got my first social security check in December and I decided it is time to do something else.”
Freiburger worked for 31 years at Deere & Co. He also enjoyed two previous stints at gun shops, working from 1978 until ’81 at Ken’s Guns in East Dubuque, Ill., and from 2009 until 2011 at The Gun Hut in that same city.
Freiburger and his son, Greg, opened The Gun Depot and Pawn in 2012. When the success of another business forced Greg to limit his time at The Gun Depot, Ken’s wife, Nancy, began working alongside her husband at the family business.
The two have been running the shop ever since.
For Nancy, the closure of the shop will be bittersweet.
“I am a people person,” Nancy said. “I enjoy being with the customers and helping them out. We have a lot of friends that we have accumulated over the years (of working here).”
Not all of The Gun Depot’s customers live in Dubuque.
Ken Freiburger said the store draws customers from within a 100-mile radius, and many regulars come from markets like Davenport, Waterloo and Iowa City. He attributed the widespread appeal to the extensive variety of firearms available there.
In addition to guns, customers also can purchase ammunition, mounts and scopes.
In the decades since he first started working in the industry, Ken Freiburger said much has changed about the gun business.
He said that fewer people are purchasing firearms for hunting. Today most customers are purchasing guns for range shooting or home protection.
Freiburger also has noticed changes to the guns themselves.
Once upon a time, many guns were made with hand-made, quality metal. Today, polymer guns have grown increasingly popular and semi-automatic pistols dominate the market, he said.
The business has had its ebbs and flows over the years, with political happenings often influencing the demand for products. For instance, Freiburger said gun sales soared during the presidency of Barack Obama, a Democrat, and have dwindled under Donald Trump, a Republican.
But with an election looming, the market is picking up again.
He also acknowledged a lot of work goes into the job that doesn’t meet the eye.
“It is a lot of responsibility and a lot of paperwork,” he said.
Freiburger said he is open to selling his business if an interested buyer comes along.
In the meantime, he and Nancy are gearing up for the next chapter of their lives.
Freiburger said he hopes to spend his retirement hunting, fishing and attending flea markets, auctions and garage sales.
“Some people say, ‘You are going to get bored when you retire.’ That is not going to happen,” Freiburger said. “There is plenty to do. You have to just get off the couch and go do it.”