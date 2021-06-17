Charges have been dismissed against a Dubuque man accused of possessing nude images of minors.
Dustin J. Shaw, 28, was charged with two counts of possession of depictions of a minor in a sex act. Officials from the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office recently filed a motion to dismiss the charges, with the option to refile them later.
“Defendant has filed a competency evaluation calling into question his ability to contribute to his own defense, his understanding of the nature of proceedings against him and whether he knowingly possessed the material in question,” the state’s motion reads.
Documents filed by Shaw’s attorneys said they believed Shaw had “cognitive limitations,” and a doctor deemed him incompetent to stand trial.
Both prosecution and defense attorneys agreed the matter should be looked into further, documents state, but they will not be able to do so before the speedy trial deadline, prompting the charges’ dismissal
Court documents state that Facebook “intercepted” a video sent from Shaw’s account showing a man sexually assaulting a “prepubescent female” and reported it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That organization provided a report to Dubuque police, who interviewed Shaw. He admitted that he should not have sent the video and that the girl appeared to be younger than 18 years old, documents state.
Police reported finding on both Shaw’s Facebook account and cellphone nude photos of girls who appeared to be younger than 18.