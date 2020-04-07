Dyersville City Council members recently approved the city’s fiscal year 2021 budget
Department expenditures contained relatively modest increases, while the capital projects budget decreased by more than $3.9 million.
City Administrator Mick Michel said the budget for the next fiscal year contains a regular property tax levy of $9.56 per $1,000 in valuation and the levy for agricultural land is approximately $3.
The general fund levy will remain at $7.93.
A full copy of the budget is available on the city’s website, cityofdyersville.com.
But it is unclear how much of an impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the city’s forecasted income.
Michel said road use revenue along with local option sales tax and hotel/motel tax likely will be impacted.
“With the uncertainly of COVID-19, as of right now, we’re also not sure what recreational programs may be suspended as a result, which would actually save some expenses,” Michel said. “However, it will decrease some revenues.”