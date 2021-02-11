In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, people rallied together to support one another during an uncertain time.
But as the pandemic stretches on, more people are showing signs of hopelessness, area health officials said. That, in turn, leads to higher rates of suicidal ideation. Experts urge people struggling with depression or anxiety, particularly now, to reach out to others for support.
“It’s really hard to do, but there is help available,” said Carrie Merrick, vice president of behavioral health at Hillcrest Family Services. “It is very common to withdraw, but that will only make it worse.”
While there are no nationwide totals for suicides in 2020 yet, there are indications that the pandemic is taking a toll on mental health.
For example, about twice as many adults reported seriously considering suicide in June 2020 compared to the same period in 2018, according to a report from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Data from the nonprofit Mental Health America indicates that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more than 178,000 people nationwide have reported frequent suicidal ideation and 37% of people reported having thoughts of suicide on more than half of the days or every day in September.
During the early months of the pandemic, people felt they were “in this together” when it came to navigating a COVID-19 world, said Dr. Michael Peroski, a psychiatrist at Medical Associates Clinic. But as the pandemic wore on, more people started to struggle.
“More people are reaching out and saying, ‘I need help getting through this,’” he said.
Peroski said that in the past year, many of his patients have wondered if things would be better if they were not alive.
When people are alone or feel they cannot reach out to others, feelings of depression can snowball, he said.
“We know that winter is a harder time in general for people, when it’s snowy and gray,” he said. “When you put on top of that a pandemic that’s forcing us to live in ways most of us don’t want to live, it makes it doubly challenging.”
Officials from Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region, which includes Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties, plan to allocate about $50,000 from the latest federal COVID-19 stimulus bill to suicide prevention, CEO Mae Hingtgen said.
“Suicide prevention is all of our responsibility when we have friends or family members or whatever it might be that are close to us that might be feeling overwhelmed or in a way that they want to hurt themselves,” she said.
Hingtgen said her agency is working with Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nonprofit Foundation 2 Crisis Services to create an outreach training program to help people respond to someone experiencing suicidal thoughts.
“Any single one of us can (know) a person thinking of harming themselves, and many of us don’t know how to handle those conversations or don’t know to respond,” she said.
Hingtgen said East Central Region officials hope to offer the training sometime this year.
Drew Martel, director of crisis services at Foundation 2 Crisis Services, said his organization currently offers two suicide prevention trainings to groups and individuals age 16 and older.
“Suicide is a massive problem in the United States,” he said. “It is a public health crisis, and we need to lift the stigma around suicide.”
Merrick said there are signs that indicate someone might be experiencing suicidal ideation.
She encouraged people to listen. If someone talks about being a burden to their loved ones or says their family would be “better off” without them, they might need support, she said.
“That is a huge red flag,” she said. “That is something to be taken very seriously.”
The best response to a concern that someone is thinking of suicide is to ask if they are OK and if they are having those thoughts, she said.
“The most important thing is not being afraid to talk about it and using the word ‘suicide’ is important,” she said. “It takes it out of the darkness.”