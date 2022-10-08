PEOSTA, Iowa — Pete Caspers knew his now record-breaking pumpkin was special by the time it was just 40 days old.
The Peosta resident had grown dozens of gigantic pumpkins in the past, but this one was different, eventually reaching a massive 2,424 pounds.
“On June 16, it was the size of a golf ball. It was the size of a basketball 20 days later, and then now, well, now we’re here,” he said.
The Atlantic giant pumpkin shattered state and regional records last weekend when Caspers took first place at the Ryan Norlin GIANT Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Anamosa. It is currently the sixth-biggest pumpkin in the world and the largest ever grown in the Midwest.
It is the latest and largest in a long line of gigantic gourds Caspers has grown over the past four decades, breaking the 1,840.5-pound Iowa record he set just a week earlier. Caspers credits his success to a mix of practice, patience and being open to trying new things.
“I like the competitiveness and just that challenge,” he said. “It’s a challenge because everything’s got to go right, and this year everything did.”
Caspers first started growing giant pumpkins in 1994 when a local grower gave him some seeds. He said his first pumpkin grew to 393 pounds, and the hobby since has turned into somewhat of “an addiction.”
This year, he used seeds from his biggest 2021 pumpkin to grow the recent 2,424-pound winner. It then was pollinated by another pumpkin grown from the seeds of the world’s largest pumpkin, a 2,702-pound orange behemoth from Italy.
“It’s all about genetics,” he said.
Caspers starts the pumpkins in his basement where it’s “nice and cool” before moving them to a protective structure in his backyard to grow. This year, he also used a special sensor to monitor soil moisture and gauge when the plants needed more water.
Caspers’ 10-year-old daughter, Alba, also assists with pollination, watering and vine maintenance. She has been helping out since she was 5 years old.
“I like that my dad gets to get really happy about it when we win,” Alba said. “And I like that we always have really cool pumpkins for Halloween.”
Alba and her dad won the pumpkin-growing competition at the Iowa State Fair earlier this year with a 1,281-pound pumpkin, which Caspers referred to as “the little one” of the family’s 2022 season.
While he competes in a variety of weigh-offs each year, Caspers said his most recent win holds a special significance.
The Anamosa weigh-off is named for one of Caspers’ old classmates, Ryan Norlin, who died at age 8 in a 1989 boating accident. Ryan’s uncle Tom started the competition later that year in honor of his young nephew, who took an interest in giant pumpkins before his death.
“It was a long time ago, but I remember (hearing about) the boating accident like it was yesterday,” Caspers said.
Ryan’s sister Katie Gombert said everything came together this year, from the weather to the people and excitement in the air. She added that it was “heartwarming” for someone who knew her brother to win the competition.
“Everybody was gathered around and packed in tight to see (Caspers’) pumpkin get on the scale and weighed,” she recalled. “... Everyone was holding their breath, and once it was announced, it was just a huge celebration.”
The 2,424-pound pumpkin now will go to the New York Botanical Garden in New York City for display as part of the annual Fall-O-Ween event, where it will be viewed by millions of people attending the festivities throughout the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.