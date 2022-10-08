Great pumpkin
Pete Caspers, of Peosta, Iowa, stands next to his record-breaking pumpkin at the Ryan Norlin GIANT Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Anamosa on Oct. 1. The 2,424-pound pumpkin set state and regional records, and it is the largest pumpkin ever grown in the Midwest.

 Mark Mourlas

PEOSTA, Iowa — Pete Caspers knew his now record-breaking pumpkin was special by the time it was just 40 days old.

The Peosta resident had grown dozens of gigantic pumpkins in the past, but this one was different, eventually reaching a massive 2,424 pounds.

