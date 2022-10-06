For Amy Danielson, her wedding night was among the worst nights of her life.
That was the day that Danielson, of Dubuque, began to be abused by the man she had just married, though she shared to a group of about 50 people Thursday night that it took her months to realize that it was happening.
"When you become involved in a domestic violence relationship, your partner doesn't start as an abuser," she said. "... It's a slow process to build trust in the relationship, so that they can start slowly abusing you."
Danielson spoke during a candlelight vigil, hosted by Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA, in Washington Square as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
"I just think it's important to bring awareness to domestic violence and show support," said Lauren Longhenry, a social work student at Clarke University, who came to take part in the vigil.
The vigil kicks off a month of events leading up to the Dubuque Y's 17th annual Glimmer of Hope event, which will be held on Oct. 27. The event raises money for the Dubuque Y's Crisis Services Program, which provides emergency shelter and services to women and their families who have experienced violence.
Nicole Fens, Dubuque Y Crisis Services director, said Dubuque Y anticipates receiving 1,200 calls to its crisis hotline this year. It also is expected that the Y's emergency shelter and extended stay services -- which provide up to 30 days and an additional 90 days of shelter to those experiencing violent situations, respectively -- will serve 175 people this year.
However, Fens said at the vigil that many face barriers when trying to flee domestic violence situations, from fear of more abuse to financial strains caused by leaving the relationship.
"We need to stop asking why she didn't leave and instead ask why she couldn't escape safely," she said.
Danielson said she was unaware of the resources available to her when she was being abused, but she, thankfully, had a strong support system to help her through that period of her life. However, that did not stop her abuser from trying to contact her.
"One of the scariest things I remember my abuser saying to me was, 'I know how to play this game,'" she recalled. "The abusers know how to abuse. This was not his first instance of abuse, and he was unfortunately very good at it."
Jill Hantelmann, of Dubuque, also spoke as a domestic violence survivor at Thursday's vigil.
On Dec. 2, Hantelmann was abused by her then-live-in partner, Reginald Stewart Jr., who used brass knuckles to beat her and cut her with a knife. A video taken by one of Hantelmann's young sons made its way to the police, showing the aftermath of the attack.
Hantelmann shared that she initially agreed with Stewart to tell responding police officers that she was beaten by someone who had broken into their residence.
"I was fearful to tell the cops what really happened," she said. "I was afraid of how Reggie might act."
Hantelmann suffered deep lacerations on her body and had to get 30 staples in her head.
"It is hard to get out of an abusive relationship, let alone pack up two children when your abuser is around 24/7," she said. "I felt like I could feel him (Stewart) standing over me in my dreams."
Earlier this year, Stewart was convicted by a jury of five charges, including attempted murder, related to the attack on Hantelmann. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Danielson also encouraged everyone to stand up and believe women who say they have been abused by their domestic partner.
"We as a community need to step up and support women and shed light on the darkness," she said.
During the vigil, those in attendance also took a moment to honor Jennifer Lopez, 20, whose body was found at Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens on Feb. 1, 2021, with 15 to 20 stab wounds.
Lopez's ex-boyfriend Richard L. Forsythe, 23, of Galena, Ill., was sentenced to 50 years in prison last year after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in Lopez's death.
While Lopez's family was unable to attend the vigil to speak, Monica Hudson, Dubuque Y Crisis Services shelter coordinator, encouraged everyone to keep Lopez in their thoughts.
"Unfortunately, everybody does not survive their situation," she said, becoming emotional. "... We will not be silent about what this really was: domestic homicide. It is up to us, the Dubuque community, to say her name and forever say it."
