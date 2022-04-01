A Minnesota man has been found guilty of 17 federal charges stemming from 11 fentanyl-related deaths, including the death of a Hazel Green, Wis., man.
Aaron R. Broussard, 31, of Hopkins, Minn., was found guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Minnesota on nine counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance analogue, and one count each of conspiracy, importation of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and distributing of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury.
A jury found Broussard guilty on the charges following an eight-day trial in federal court in Minnesota. Closing arguments were made Wednesday, and the jury reached a verdict Thursday afternoon.
Federal prosecutors said Broussard's customers thought they were buying a stimulant similar to Adderall.
David Masik, of Racine, Wis., lost his 25-year-old daughter, Devon Masik, to an overdose. David Masik said his daughter and her partner went to Broussard's website in search of an alternative to Adderall.
After six years, the verdict has finally brought some closure.
“There was so much information, so many witnesses, so many documents, and it was such a convoluted mess, and they really just pulled everything together, very concise, very coherent,” Masik said, praising the work of federal prosecutors in the trial. “They did a really great job.”
Federal court documents laid out the conspiracy in which Broussard is alleged to have participated.
From 2014 through Dec. 6, 2016, Broussard would order controlled substances from "China-based drug suppliers using internet websites," which would be shipped to him in Hopkins, Minn., and at other locations, documents state. Those substances included mixtures with fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin.
Broussard then would repackage and sell those items "using various internet websites including PlantFoodUSA.net" to U.S. customers, documents state.
"After ingesting the controlled substance received from Broussard, 11 of the customers died from a fentanyl overdose and four customers suffered serious bodily injury," according to a previous press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota. "Broussard continued to distribute controlled substances to customers even after learning that some had overdosed."
Federal court documents state Broussard in April 2016 mailed a drug containing fentanyl to a Hazel Green man identified only as "P.J.R." in the documents. That man died on June 2, 2016.
Documents state that other deaths linked to Broussard's fentanyl packages occurred in Atlanta; Dallas; Paint Lick, Ky.; Peoria Heights, Ill.; Alisa Viejo, Calif.; Stacy, Minn.; Deltona, Fla.; Millcreek, Pa.; Binghamton, N.Y.; and Scranton, Pa.
Broussard was indicted in April 2019 on the federal charges.
During the trial, Broussard’s defense attorney, Aaron Morrison, focused on the medical evidence and urged jurors to question it. Morrison told jurors that many of the autopsy reports never mentioned fentanyl. He also questioned whether it was his client’s fentanyl that caused the 11 deaths.
Morrison said Broussard never knowingly sold fentanyl and thought was distributing an “analog” stimulant that was not on the controlled substance list.
But prosecutor Melinda Williams said that under the law, “you don’t get a pass because you were mistaken about the drug you distribute.”
Broussard has been jailed since he was first charged in late 2016. A sentencing hearing has not been set yet.