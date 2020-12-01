DYERSVILLE, Iowa {span}—Dyersville Area Community Foundation recently awarded 17 grants to local nonprofits for community development, health and safety, and supporting youth and families through education and basic necessities.
Grants are supported by donations to the foundation’s endowment fund, which distributed almost $23,000 during this grant cycle.
This year’s grant recipients are:
- City of Worthington, $1,500, playground equipment;
- MercyOne Dubuque Foundation, $1,000, 3-D mammography equipment;
- Rural Community Food Pantry, $2,500, angel tree/Christmas;
- Dyersville Area Historical Society, $1,500, new copier;
- St. Francis Xavier School, $500, waffle blocks and river stones;
- Seton Catholic Schools, $500, LegoLeague Coding;
- Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, $2,500, Imagine 2030;
- City of New Vienna, $1,000, picnic table;
- St. Elizabeth Pastorate, $750, livestream Masses;
- Bi-County Ambulance, $2,600, patient transport;
- Worthington Fire Department, $2,000, six sets of fire bunker gear;
- Hills & Dales Child Development, $800 AutismHD clinic enhancement;
- Dyersville Fire Department, $2,000, new turnout gear;
- Beckman Catholic High School, $2,000, laptop computers
- Farley Fire Department, $633, fire nozzles;
- Farley Area Historical Society, $588, printer/copier/scanner;
- New Vienna Historical Society, $625, St. Boniface School sign.
In addition to supporting nonprofits through grantmaking, the foundation also provides funding for the Dyersville Campaign for Grade-Level Reading and the work of its coordinator, Jessica Pape, to ensure area students continue to meet important benchmarks in reading.
In lieu of its annual grant award ceremony, the foundation’s advisory board requested short videos from grantees describing their projects. The videos will be shared at facebook.com/DyersvilleAreaCommunityFoundation.