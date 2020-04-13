HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District voters passed a $2.5 million ballot measure to finance athletic field and elementary school playground renovations and improvements.
The results — with 750 voting in favor and 512 against — were announced today, the soonest they could be released following last Tuesday’s election under a federal judge’s order.
Meanwhile, a new face will join the district's school board. Challenger Anne Redfearn garnered 628 votes, unseating Area 4 incumbent John Klein, with 486 votes.
Area 2 incumbent Steve Hoppman retained his seat with 828 votes, while his opponent, Chris Lisk, received 309.
Brian Splinter, of Area 3, ran unopposed and received 981 votes.