Budweiser Kickoff to Summer
Today, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
6 p.m. to midnight. Event moved inside. Music featuring Love Monkeys, Tanner Lee & The Beach Bums and Bad Hair. Beverages and food available for purchase. All ages welcome. Proceeds support local charities. Free admission.
Outrun the Rays
Saturday, Peosta (Iowa) Community Centre, 7896 Burds Road
A 5-kilometer walk and run will begin at 9:15 a.m. Registration is $30 and can be made at outruntherays.org. A 1-mile fun run for ages 10 and younger will be held at 8:45 a.m. Registration is $20. The annual bike ride will begin at 1 p.m. at Locals, 107 W. Main St. in Epworth, Iowa.
Veterans Memorial Plaza Rededication Ceremony
Sunday, Veterans Memorial Plaza, 1801 Admiral Sheehy Drive, Chaplain Schmitt Island
3 to 4 p.m. Special guests will include Capt. Daniel Mode, chaplain of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet, and Steven Sloan, great-nephew of Chaplain Aloysius Schmitt. Gary Dolphin will emcee the ceremony. Free admission. Or watch the event live on TelegraphHerald.com.