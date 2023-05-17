LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster officials say construction is set to start this summer on a state-supported workforce housing project in the city’s business park.
City council members heard an update on the development Monday at their regular monthly meeting. The project includes two 20-unit apartment buildings to be constructed in Arrow Ridge Business Park.
City Administrator David Carlson said the design phase is nearly complete on the project, and bids will go out in the next couple of weeks. The goal is to begin construction this summer and be completed by December of 2024.
Recommended for you
“Everybody’s on board, and we’re ready to get it done and get construction going,” Carlson said after the meeting.
In March of 2022, the city received a $3.4 million state grant to put toward the project in partnership with Wisconsin Management Co.
The city has since been working to finalize project details and its contract with Wisconsin Management Co. The city’s planning commission last week approved the preliminary site plan for the project, which includes plans for 40 two-bedroom apartments.
Those units will be aimed at families and individuals making roughly $38,000 to $60,000 a year with the goal of filling a gap for people who make too much to qualify for low-income housing but not enough to necessarily afford market-rate units.
“We’re looking to fill that need for young workers moving into the community and working in our various industries,” Mayor Stuart Harper said of the project. “We have the jobs in town, but now we need to have the housing and the child care to support those workers.”
Council members on Monday also discussed potentially creating a new tax increment financing district around the housing development.
Doing so would allow the city to collect all property taxes on the increased property value from the development instead of splitting the funds with the county and area colleges for the to-be-determined life of the district.
Those funds would then be used for project-related costs or other initiatives that would improve the tax base in that area.
“It’s really one of the only mechanisms that a local municipality has (in Wisconsin) to generate financial support for a project like this,” Carlson said.
For this project, Carlson said some ways those funds could be used include potentially expanding pedestrian bike access from the city to the business park or investing in child care options in the area to encourage people to move into the new development.
The creation of such a district will require approval from the city, as well as the plan commission and joint review board. A public hearing also will be required, and details and agendas will be posted on the city website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.