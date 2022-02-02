Staff in Dubuque County’s Information Technology Department propose using American Rescue Plan Act money for a multimillion-dollar broadband fiber infrastructure project.
The marquee piece of the project would lay a conduit for fiber along a major east-west section of county right of way, such as the Heritage Trail or another corridor. Additional conduit could be added later to branch off from the initial project.
IT Director Nathan Gilmore said this “middle mile” project would increase broadband equity across the county and encourage competition among internet providers.
“COVID, in a very abrupt way, showed how unequitable access to broadband is in this country,” he said. “Government should play a role in helping to smooth that out, to promote competition, to promote cost reduction and accessibility. ... It’s meant to connect the local anchor institutions and local internet providers.”
Internet companies slowly are laying their own conduit in the county as they see fit, Gilmore said. This is increasing broadband coverage but has led to areas with no broadband access and allowed companies to monopolize areas where they have laid conduit, he said.
“Government can help level the playing field,” he said. “It can put in conduit that is open. Any qualified partner, institution or internet provider can then go to the county and negotiate access to the conduit.”
The county conduit would allow multiple providers to contract with Dubuque County to run fiber through it. This capability likely will become necessary as remote work becomes more common in rural areas and users need a backup service to their existing ones, Gilmore said.
This capability also would encourage competition in the marketplace, he said.
“There are up-and-coming, hungry internet providers doing fiber to the home right now in this county,” he said. “They’re now going to be competing with the next people to come through, on cost and quality, because the barrier to entry will be reduced for them.”
Burying a long stretch of conduit in the ground also is more resilient to current and growing future weather impacts of climate change, Gilmore said.
Gilmore proposed the Heritage Trail as the primary candidate for county right of way along which the conduit could be laid.
“You have hardly any permits along that trail,” he said. “There’s very little construction along it. It is an ideal path for conduit. That’s a selling point for people you’re leasing it to.”
Gilmore estimated that laying a conduit along the length of the Heritage Trail could cost $3 million. To do that work, plus add additional branches of conduit to cities off of the original line, could be closer to $5 million.
Gilmore said the proposed project would not need to rely on American Rescue Plan Act funding alone since other recent state and federal grants exist.
“There’s $1 billion in that (federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) specifically for counties to apply for middle-mile projects,” he said as an example.
Leases with providers and potential partnerships with local governments, school districts or employers eventually could help offset project costs as well. Gilmore estimated that if the county leased conduit for around $5 per foot for 20 years, it would provide $686,000 per lease for fiber on the Heritage Trail.
County Supervisor Ann McDonough said the middle mile project was among her top priorities for ARPA funds.
“I’m thinking of a person I’ve known for many years who lives out in the Sherrill area, where they have an inability to have any kind of internet,” she said. “It’s just not happening. There are winners and losers all over the place. You’re in my top selection for how to spend this money.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff said he liked the Heritage Trail idea but thought the conduit might be a better fit along Old Highway Road.
“You come from the fairgrounds, you’re picking up the Southwest Arterial, going through Centralia, almost at Peosta, almost at Epworth,” he said.
Supervisor Jay Wickham voiced some support but said he wanted to see a section of the project planned out first as a pilot program.
“From roughly the fairgrounds to roughly Peosta, what would that cost look like?” he asked. “Have some service providers say, if we do that, what happens then? ... That’s what I would be interested in funding.”
The proposal is among dozens that supervisors are considering for $19.4 million the county has been allocated in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Supervisors are expected to finalize a plan to use those funds in the coming months.