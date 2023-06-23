SEYMOUR TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin couple faces nearly 100 combined charges after authorities said the two found nearly 200 dead goats on the property where they lived.

Stephanie M. Lincicum, 33, and Kyle D. Lincicum, 32, both of South Wayne, each have been charged with 20 counts of mistreatment of animals, 20 counts of failure to provide proper food and drink for confined animals, five counts of timely disposition of carcasses, one count of transfer of another’s personal property and one count of theft.