SEYMOUR TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin couple faces nearly 100 combined charges after authorities said the two found nearly 200 dead goats on the property where they lived.
Stephanie M. Lincicum, 33, and Kyle D. Lincicum, 32, both of South Wayne, each have been charged with 20 counts of mistreatment of animals, 20 counts of failure to provide proper food and drink for confined animals, five counts of timely disposition of carcasses, one count of transfer of another’s personal property and one count of theft.
The Lincicums made their first appearance in Lafayette County Circuit Court this week after being arrested in May.
The charges stem from the couple’s management of a goat farm near Darlington at 11329 Prairie Road, where authorities said the couple lived at the time of the goats’ deaths.
Court documents state the Lincicums had an agreement with the landowner to live on the farm and take care of the goats until they were able to buy the property.
Stephanie Lincicum in March told the landowner that most of the goats had died, prompting a visit from the local Farm Service Agency, documents state.
FSA workers who visited the farm March 29 reported finding nearly 200 deceased goats on the property whose bodies had not been properly disposed of and called authorities to report a potential case of animal neglect, documents state.
“This case is just extraordinary for us in terms of numbers,” Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill told the Telegraph Herald on Thursday. “It’s not unusual for us to get calls about animal neglect, but nothing like this.”
Deputies observed several dead goats around the property during their initial visit and received photos from the FSA office of 177 dead goats inside the barn, documents state.
The Lincicums were not home when deputies arrived, but authorities told Kyle Lincicum over the phone that he needed to properly dispose of the bodies and meet them at the farm for a follow-up visit, documents state.
On March 30, many of the bodies had been put in the farm’s compost pile, documents state. Authorities brought a local veterinarian to the follow-up visit who said the bodies that remained showed several signs of starvation.
Two goats were found alive on the farm and had to be euthanized because of their poor condition, and an autopsy revealed further evidence of malnutrition, documents state. No grain or feed was found on the farm.
Documents state that Kyle Lincicum told officers the goats all died in a matter of days in late January or early February and he believed the deaths were caused by parasites or some other illness.
An area veterinarian told authorities that such a diagnosis could kill a large number of goats but for it to kill a whole herd of that size would be “pushing it,” documents state.
The Lincicums later admitted the goats hadn’t received grain for several months and said they were only being fed hay, documents state.
Documents also state the couple sold more than 260 goats in their two and a half years on the farm, though the owner said she was not aware of many of those sales and never saw any money from the transactions.
Gill said Thursday he was not aware of any charges being filed against the landowner, who had not been on the farm since November 2022.