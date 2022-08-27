Mark McCarthy pulled on a pair of headphones and watched as his computer screen filled with the faces of students in the Dubuque Community Schools’ online school.
“Good morning, folks,” he said to the high school students, with whom he was meeting for a virtual advisory session. “How are you doing today on this beautiful Friday?”
McCarthy is the science and middle school exploratory teacher for the district’s permanent online school, which received state accreditation earlier this year. About 175 students attended their first week of classes through the school this week, using a mixture of on-demand content and live virtual teaching sessions.
“Education has looked so much the same for decades — kids come to school; the bell rings; they go to classes,” said Valerie Loewenberg, the online school’s principal. “I think it’s interesting and exciting that now there’s something else, another option. For so many families, it is providing something that is working educationally.”
The Dubuque district began offering a fully virtual learning program for elementary and secondary students in the fall of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued doing so throughout the 2021-2022 school year.
However, with the start of this school year, Iowa school districts no longer can temporarily offer online schooling. Any school that wants to offer an online education program must complete the state certification process to do so.
Dubuque school board members in February approved the district’s application for a state-accredited permanent online school at the secondary level, and it received state approval in April. District staff chose not to pursue a permanent online elementary school based on the small number of elementary students participating in the district’s online program last year.
According to Loewenberg, the online school currently has 175 students in sixth through 12th grades, including five students in Western Dubuque Community School District. She expects that number will grow before registration closes for the fall term on Friday, Sept. 2.
Loewenberg said the reasons students choose to attend the online school vary widely.
Many found a love for online learning during the pandemic, while others have health concerns or treatments that keep them from attending school regularly. Some are pursuing high-level athletics or helping their families farm, creating an unpredictable schedule that makes virtual learning more practical.
“There are some kids who have such unique experiences that wouldn’t be able to get a Dubuque Community School District education if it wasn’t for this online school,” said Angie Unger, the online school’s math teacher. “It’s great that we’re able to meet these students where they are, and when they are, to help them be successful in school.”
For core academic subjects such as English, science, social studies and math, students in the online school utilize the Edgenuity platform that the district has used since the fall of 2020. Students work at their own pace to watch instructional videos and complete assignments such as writing prompts, interactive activities and quizzes.
“If they wanted to work on math all day today, they could choose to do that, but they’d have to balance it out in the long term,” Loewenberg said. “The lessons are paced out through the term, and they have a progress bar to help them track their progress in that subject.”
The school employs five teachers and one paraprofessional. Those teachers, including McCarthy and Unger, teach advisory periods and usually one live class each day, but much of the rest of their day is open for one-on-one or small group virtual meetings with students to provide content support as needed.
“I enjoy the opportunity to communicate more with families, as well as the students,” McCarthy said. “We need to really connect kids and families to us and to each other, especially in online education.”
The school’s full-time staff soon will be housed at Jefferson Middle School, where crews are working to turn a classroom into offices and a conference room for the educators. However, that work will not be completed until September, so online school staff started the school year working out of Fulton Elementary School, which closed in June.
In addition to these full-time staff, six teachers from various district schools teach one virtual class period per day in subjects such as wellness, music, art and health. Students also can participate in extracurricular and co-curricular activities at their address-assigned school, for which they visit the school in person.
Dubuque resident Wendy Hopp said her son Jacob has utilized the district’s virtual learning offerings since the onset of the pandemic. This year, he is a senior attending Dubuque Online School for part of the time and taking several in-person classes at Hempstead High School, including Spanish and wellness.
“This allowed him to do a school in a manner where he felt safe and comfortable,” Hopp said. “It’s nice to have, although I would say it’s not for everybody. Jacob’s an independent self-starter, so it’s a little easier for him to stay on target and work on the classes.”
