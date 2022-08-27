Online schooling
Buy Now

Dubuque Community Schools’ Mark McCarthy teaches an online class from the former Fulton Elementary School on Friday.

 Dave Kettering

Mark McCarthy pulled on a pair of headphones and watched as his computer screen filled with the faces of students in the Dubuque Community Schools’ online school.

“Good morning, folks,” he said to the high school students, with whom he was meeting for a virtual advisory session. “How are you doing today on this beautiful Friday?”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.