City of Dubuque officials are moving forward to develop a plan aimed at improving parking and transportation downtown.
Dubuque City Council members this week voted unanimously to hire Walker Consultants, RDG Planning & Design and Bolton & Menk Inc. to design the city’s Smart Parking & Mobility Management Plan. While a hiring contract still needs to be negotiated, the cost to hire the consulting team is anticipated to range from $285,000 to $325,000.
City officials first proposed creating a smart parking plan late last year to identify ways the city could use new technologies to improve parking access and efficiency while also making the city easier for residents to navigate.
Russ Stecklein, transportation services operations supervisor for the city, said the plan will address all aspects of parking and transportation in downtown Dubuque and assess the viability of future parking and mobility projects.
“We’re going to be addressing all of these things together,” he said. “We’re going to see what kind of new equipment we could best use in the city, and that could include smart parking meters or cameras or something else.”
The consultant team will contract with the city for a minimum of three years, with the possibility of extending the contract an additional three years if needed.
Dubuque Project Manager Steve Sampson Brown said the consultant team will conduct stakeholder meetings to discuss parking and mobility with residents and businesses over the next three months. The team is expected to deliver a final smart parking and mobility plan by the end of the year.
Council Member Danny Sprank called the work an essential next step in evolving parking and transportation in downtown Dubuque.
“We have a lot of outdated systems that don’t all match together,” he said. “We need to bring this all up with the 21st century.”
The city first was introduced to new parking technology in 2020, when it participated in a three-month pilot program to install “smart parking meters” on more than 100 downtown spaces.
The meters provided customers with more payment options and informed city staff when an occupied space’s paid-for time had expired.
Brown said that the city will consider a variety of technologies to improve downtown parking as part of developing the plan. In addition to continuing to explore the installation of smart parking meters, city staff and the consultant team will research using city cameras to identify empty street spaces, installing parking pay kiosks at the corner of every street to replace individual meters and considering how ridesharing companies can be incorporated into new city parking technologies.
Brown said the plan also will look at the long-term future of parking in Dubuque, including how the city can prepare for the proliferation of electric and autonomous vehicles.
“We’re looking at a 15-to-20-year horizon,” Brown said. “We’ll look at all those things and try to consider how that may change movement and mobility.”
City officials recently have had to contend with fluctuating levels of demand for downtown parking since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw many employees working downtown shift to working from home.
Dubuque City Council members in March approved amending a development agreement with Roshek Property LLC, Cottingham & Butler and HTLF to extend the completion deadline for a planned 500-space parking facility from Dec. 31, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2024. This was the second time the project was delayed from its original deadline of December 2022.
At the time, city officials cited the ongoing low demand for downtown parking caused by the pandemic as the reason for the project’s delay.
Stecklein said development of the new smart parking plan will include a review of the proposed new parking ramp and recommend how the city should move forward with the project.
“That will be a major part of the plan,” he said. “They may have some ideas about where to go with it. They could say, ‘Let’s implement that right away,’ or ‘Let’s push that back.’”
Once a final plan is approved, Brown said, the city will work with the consultant team to implement it, including finding funding sources and vendors from which to purchase new parking technologies.
