Police said a man struck another man with a metal chair, causing a serious head injury that required him to be airlifted for treatment, during a Dubuque disturbance.
Anselmo Pena, 43, of 794 Glen Oak St., No. 1, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Saturday at his residence on a charge of willful injury causing serious injury.
Court documents state that police responded at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1900 block of Central Avenue for a report of a physical disturbance with one of the people involved being unconscious.
Officers located Ricky R. Hobbs, 56, of 1961 Central Ave., No. 308, unconscious with injuries to his left eye and mouth, documents state. Hobbs was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Hobbs subsequently was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of a serious head injury and nerve damage to his left eye.
A witness told authorities that Hobbs and Pena were arguing over the training of a dog when Pena grabbed the metal chair that he had been sitting on and swung it at Hobbs, striking him in the mouth, documents state.
Pena then jumped on top of Hobbs and punched him in the face multiple times, causing Hobbs to lose consciousness, documents state.
Investigators reviewed traffic camera footage and observed Pena driving away from the scene and traveling to his home.
Pena admitted to police that he struck Hobbs with a chair and punched him in the face, according to documents.