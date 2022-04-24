Former Dubuque police chief laid to restHonor guards stood at attention on Thursday, saluting with white-gloved hands, while a bald eagle — as if on cue — soared high above in bright blue skies.
Dozens of law enforcement and emergency services vehicles escorted Mark Dalsing to his final resting place, with a procession embarking from Church of the Nativity down a succession of city streets following the funeral of Dubuque’s recently retired police chief.
The center pews of the church were reserved for 160 officers, with the Rev. Andy Upah calling the showing of Dalsing’s former peers “a gesture of love” toward the man who spent 32 years with the Dubuque Police Department, leading the department as chief from February 2010 to his September retirement.
Dalsing, 55, died unexpectedly on April 15. Dalsing’s funeral drew family, friends, former city colleagues and other community members.
Farley manufacturer plans $4.3 million expansion
FARLEY, Iowa — Plans are in motion for a Farley manufacturer to grow, several months after officials there completed another expansion project.
Owners of Behnke Enterprises plan to invest about $4.3 million into the Farley plant. The project would expand the facility by 18,750 square feet and add 34 new jobs.
The family-run company manufactures trailers for customers across the U.S. It was founded in 1987 in Holy Cross, Iowa, before moving to Farley 11 years later.
“We’re pretty excited,” said Chad Behnke, owner of Behnke Enterprises. “There’s going to be some very high-tech equipment that’s going to be added, very computer-based. And we’re going to be creating some very high-quality jobs.”
At a Tuesday meeting, Farley City Council members unanimously endorsed a resolution of support for Behnke to receive state assistance for the project and directed the city administrator to work on a development agreement for tax increment finance support. Terms of the TIF agreement were not discussed at the meeting, but a 10-year, 80% tax rebate on new valuation of the property has been proposed.
Home, garden business opens Peosta location
PEOSTA, Iowa — Prior to the opening of the latest location of her family’s home and garden business, Sara Carpenter said one customer pried open the doors to see if the store was up and running.
“We’ve been so well-received here,” she said. “We’ve had people anticipating this moment for a long time.”
The new Steve’s Ace Home & Garden in Peosta had its soft opening on Monday, with various grand opening activities planned for Friday to Sunday, April 22 to 24.
The store is the third Steve’s Ace location in Dubuque County. The business, owned by Jason and Sara Carpenter, has two Dubuque locations at 200 S. Locust St. and 3350 John F. Kennedy Road. The business was started in 1988 by Sara’s parents, Steve and Judy Selchert, before the Carpenters took over four years ago.
Sara said the family discussed opening a Peosta location before she and her husband took over ownership, but her parents wanted to focus on their Dubuque locations at the time as they got closer to retirement.
“Many of our customers travel from this area to shop at our stores in Dubuque,” she said. “This gives the people of Peosta, and even people on the West End (of Dubuque), a chance to shop at our stores without having to drive into town.”
ED council OKs new member, contract for manager
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members on Thursday approved both the addition of a new member and a three-year contract for the city manager.
Council members unanimously approved Mayor Randy Degenhardt’s appointment of Mike Hoffmann to fill the Ward 3 seat vacated by Chad Biermeier. Biermeier, whose term was set to expire in 2023, resigned March 24 due to mental health concerns stemming from harassment from city residents.
Two other council members also resigned in recent weeks — Brett Muir, citing increased work commitments and a move out of the city limits, and Robin Pearson, who did not provide a reason in her resignation letter.
Muir, whose term was set to expire in 2025, was succeeded by former Council Member Delbert Belken, whose appointment the council approved at a previous meeting.
On Thursday, the council unanimously accepted Pearson’s resignation, and Degenhardt stated that he plans to appoint former Council Member Jacob Walsh to fill her seat. Pearson’s term was set to expire in 2023.
Walsh, who served on the council from 2011 to 2017, was unable to attend Thursday’s meeting, so he will be sworn in at the council’s next meeting, set for Monday, April 25.
Dubuque council seeks 2nd opinion on Five Flags
Dubuque City Council members will seek a second opinion on a proposal to build a new Five Flags Center after an updated analysis estimated the project would cost $90 million.
Council members voted, 7-0, on Monday to direct the city’s Civic Center Commission to make a recommendation as to how the city should move forward with the proposed project after the recent analysis found that the project would cost about $15 million more than originally estimated.
The commission will meet on Monday, April 25. City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the commission’s recommendation could come before the City Council by its May 2 meeting.
“We want to make sure that what we have is what we want,” Mayor Brad Cavanagh said. “I think it’s worth it to come up with what we really want to put before voters.”
Washington administrator eager to be Senior principal
As the next principal of Dubuque Senior High School, Brian Howes is hardly entering unfamiliar territory.
Howes, current principal of George Washington Middle School, previously served as an assistant principal/registrar at Senior from 2011 to 2018.
On Tuesday, Dubuque Community Schools officials announced that he will assume the role of Senior’s principal on July 1, pending approval by school board members at their May meeting.
“That whole Ram Fam culture just called me back,” Howes said Tuesday. “When I saw Dr. (Dan) Johnson leaving, I knew it would be big shoes to fill, but I got excited about the prospect of returning there and decided it might be the right move for me at the right time.”