Area public health agencies recently highlighted successes and challenges in their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in reports that are required in order to receive certain federal emergency funding.

The reports, known as “after action reports,” gave area public health leaders the chance to reflect on their experiences during the pandemic. The reports focused on which emergency response strategies they want to retain, and what areas of need were revealed by the longest public health emergency in generations. Across the tri-states, agencies agreed that communication and information campaigns stood out as keys to success, but also as an ongoing need for improvement.

Recommended for you