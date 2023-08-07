Area public health agencies recently highlighted successes and challenges in their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in reports that are required in order to receive certain federal emergency funding.
The reports, known as “after action reports,” gave area public health leaders the chance to reflect on their experiences during the pandemic. The reports focused on which emergency response strategies they want to retain, and what areas of need were revealed by the longest public health emergency in generations. Across the tri-states, agencies agreed that communication and information campaigns stood out as keys to success, but also as an ongoing need for improvement.
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Dubuque Public Health Department, the Dubuque County Health Department and the Dubuque County Emergency Management Department gathered — just as they had during emergency drills of years prior — into the Dubuque County Incident Management Team. At the time, the City of Dubuque had the infrastructure to best distribute public information, so Public Information Officer Randy Gehl assumed that role for the team.
Recommended for you
Dubuque County Health Department Director Allie White, who took over the department in December 2022, was not part of the countywide effort, but she did serve in public health for the Dubuque Community School District. She said that in her previous role, the county Incident Management Team’s centralized information point was crucial.
“I feel like I get to look at this all from a third--party and neutral perspective,” White said. “But from the school point-of-view, we were getting different information from all over — federal agencies, the state, even parents and doctors, so having that one official source was very helpful.”
According to Dubuque County’s after-action report — compiled by an outside consultant — “The stakeholders advised that the predictable cadence and information provided during meetings with the IMT were essential to their internal decision-making and information dissemination.”
Even so, one of the gaps White said the county government has is its own public information distribution system.
Jo Daviess County Health Department joined a collective of surrounding Illinois agencies in the Northern Illinois Public Information Officer Group, according to Director of Clinical Services Lori Stangl.
“Between that and all of our (health) partners locally, pulling that together, for a small county, was key,” she said.
Jo Daviess also reached a higher vaccination rate faster than many area counties when COVID-19 vaccines became available, partly due to videos of local health professionals who were trusted in the community promoting or receiving the vaccines.
Brittany Hubanks, Clayton County manager for UnityPoint-Health Visiting Nurse Association — which the county contracts to manage its health department — also said a local doctor and Board of Health member proved pivotal to their success.
“Being so rural and the demographics of the population, the disbursement of that critical information, we ran into some challenges there,” she said. “Our Board of Health chair is a family medicine practitioner up in Guttenberg. She spent months doing a weekly article. And people looked forward to that. And because of who she is to that community, people really trusted and knew her. It was critical to have that trusted medical voice out there to provide the information and the ‘why’ of it.”
Hubanks also said Clayton County benefited from the VNA’s presence both there and in Dubuque County, where the group also contracts public health work.
“While our Elkader office has just 15 people working out of it, they are backed up by our Dubuque office,” she said. “The ability to share staff when needed, the set-up of our organization was phenomenal to have that.”
All the counties reported battling COVID-19 misinformation as a top challenge, but none dwelled on it when interviewed.
Jo Daviess County ran into staffing shortages, but it had a medical reserve corps in place — volunteers trained enough to pick up shifts, in case of emergency. The county is recruiting volunteer staff in case of another emergency.
Many of the county’s said that the pandemic revealed how distant public health had grown from elected officials, news media and other stakeholder groups before COVID-19 arrived. Closing that gap, Jackson County Health Administrator Michele Cullen said, remains a priority.
“One of the good things was we got to meet a lot of our partners,” she said. “You knew there was an HR person at a major employer, but you didn’t know them. The school administrators you were able to get a relationship with. Our nurse in Jackson County now speaks frequently on the radio shows, whether it’s about heat-related issues — ways to avoid heat stroke and other related issues — or just answering questions.”
White also said that maintaining relationships, especially with Dubuque County’s smaller, more rural communities, is a top priority. She said the Health Department began offering N95 masks for Canadian forest fire smoke at a small city’s request.
The Delaware County (Iowa) Health Department declined to participate in this story.
The Grant County (Wis.) Health Department said they believed after action reports were confidential, so that they could not participate.