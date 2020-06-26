Less than 200 Dubuque County workers filed new unemployment claims in the week that ended Saturday, according to figures obtained Thursday by Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
New unemployment claims in Dubuque County peaked in the week ending April 4, when 2,718 filed for benefits. Such claims reached their lowest level since mid-March in the week ending Saturday, when 194 were filed.
Since mid-March, more than 13,700 workers in Dubuque County have filed new unemployment claims, but the majority have since returned to work.
GDDC data shows that there were 5,457 continuing unemployment claims in the week ending Saturday.
The 5,651 total active claims in the county represented its lowest total since the week ending March 28.