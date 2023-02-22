ASBURY, Iowa — Next week, Asbury brothers Noah and John Weitz and about 15 of their friends will gather at Loras College in Dubuque for a night of sports and other activities.

“Then, we’ll come back here (to our house) for a big sleepover and video games, and we’ll all go out and eat breakfast together the next morning,” said John, 17.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.