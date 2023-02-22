ASBURY, Iowa — Next week, Asbury brothers Noah and John Weitz and about 15 of their friends will gather at Loras College in Dubuque for a night of sports and other activities.
“Then, we’ll come back here (to our house) for a big sleepover and video games, and we’ll all go out and eat breakfast together the next morning,” said John, 17.
Though it will be as full of food and fun as any party, the gathering serves a greater purpose than a simple celebration among friends.
It’s the culmination of an annual fundraising effort called Game Changers, launched by the Weitz brothers to raise money for Loras DuThon (formerly Dance Marathon). Game Changers honors Noah and John’s sister, Anna, who died at age 5 after a battle with cancer.
Over the past nine years, Game Changers has raised $45,000 for Loras DuThon, which donates the money to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, where Anna received treatment. This will be John and Noah’s final year hosting Game Changers, and they hope to bring their grand total to $50,000 by the time of their annual event on March 3.
“It’s an important cause to me, and it’s nice being able to have fun and raise money for a really good cause,” said Noah, 21 and a senior at Loras.
‘Full of life and energy’
According to her mother, Krista Weitz, Anna was a spunky, sassy girl who loved camping, riding her bike, dancing and playing with her brothers.
“She always had a smile on her face, and she could make everyone laugh in the room,” recalled John, a senior at Hempstead High School.
Anna was 3 years old in 2010 when she began experiencing back pain and was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, an aggressive form of cancer that originates in the soft tissues. She was given a 30% chance of survival, but Krista said the family chose not to focus on that prognosis.
“To get through it, you have to have hope,” she said.
Anna completed more than a year of radiation and chemotherapy treatments.
During that time, the Weitz family was involved as a “miracle family” with Loras College’s Dance Marathon, which Krista’s sister, Kim Walsh, helped found in 2005. Krista said the Dance Marathon students sent Anna cards and funny videos to make her smile, and the money they raised helped pay for playrooms, music therapies, vending machines and other amenities at the Iowa City hospital.
“A hospital stay can be very, very boring, but the things Dance Marathon fundraises for make it fun,” Krista said.
On the evening of one Dance Marathon event she attended at Loras, Anna had spent much of the day in Iowa City, receiving chemotherapy and scans. It had been a difficult and tiring day, Krista said, but when the family told Anna at the end of the night it was time to leave Dance Marathon, she didn’t want to go.
“The whole way out, she was yelling, ‘I want to keep dancing!’” Krista recalled. “For everything she went through, she was so full of life and energy. … And she just did it all with such grace and enthusiasm for life.”
Just as she was completing her 54-week treatment plan, Anna began having back pain once again. She had suffered a relapse and had a large tumor on her spine. Doctors performed an emergency spinal surgery, and she began rehab and additional chemotherapy treatments.
Anna died on May 22, 2012, at age 5. One month before, she had been a guest of honor at the annual Dance Marathon event at Loras.
Changing the game
Two years after their sister’s death, Noah and John launched what would become the annual Game Changers fundraiser. Rather than raising money for a night of dancing, as Dance Marathon events did, the boys decided to raise money for a night of activities with their friends.
“At the beginning, it was us asking people, ‘Will you give us money for the children’s hospital so we can stay up late and play video games in our basement?’” Noah said, laughing.
Over the years, they held fundraisers such as hot chocolate stands and bake sales, asked shoppers outside local grocery stores for donations and worked with restaurants to receive a portion of their profits on a certain night.
Soon, the Game Changers group became more involved with DuThon, and the young students began starting their annual video game nights by playing sports at Loras’ Graber Sports Center.
“Game Changers has always been special to us, not only because it’s one of our own families … but because that money has really helped us get to our goals and we’ve really appreciated how hard they work,” said Nora Noonan, family relations coordinator with DuThon.
As a college student at Loras, Noah now is involved with DuThon and continues to help John and the brothers’ cousin Maren Pedersen, who are each leading a Game Changers fundraising team this year.
As John will graduate from high school in May, the brothers plan for this to be Game Changers’ final year, and they hope to end with a total of at least $50,000.
“It’s surreal for me because I know what that money can do for a children’s hospital,” John said. “ … It’s been great to see our hard work make a difference.”
