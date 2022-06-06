DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington Police Department will provide free rides at night during this weekend’s Darlington Canoe Festival in an effort to reduce impaired driving.
Rides will be available from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on the nights of Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, by calling 608-726-2106 or 608-726-2094, according to a press release.
Two vans marked “Taxi” will be available for riders traveling home from festival events, taverns, the Beowulf Party or other locations in the city, according to the release.
The release states that impaired driving crashes in Lafayette County accounted for nearly half of all traffic fatalities in the county during the past five years.
