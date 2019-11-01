Laura Nissen took the dementia affecting her family members as a call to action.
“I thought, there’s got to be something to do,” Nissen said.
Nissen, 58, of Galena, Ill., decided about 10 years ago to plunge into volunteer work to help families facing Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia conditions — a situation her own family members had faced.
“It has impacted my family significantly in the past 10 years,” Nissen said.
The impact of the disease prompted Nissen to change her career path. She had been a chemist and microbiologist. She now serves as the director of community relations for Luther Manor.
Nissen also began regularly volunteering with the Alzheimer’s Association’s Dubuque office.
“We love Laura — she is very caring, very understanding,” said Megan Pedersen, program specialist with the Alzheimer’s Association in Dubuque. “Laura embodies everything we ask for about a volunteer.”
Nissen spends 10 to 12 hours per week leading support groups, coordinating “Memory Cafe” social programming at churches and living facilities and providing community education throughout the tri-state area.
“She’s always willing to jump in and make sure people who want to know about Alzheimer’s and dementia get the information they need,” Pedersen said.
Nissen was born in Moline, Ill., and grew up and was educated in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She has lived in Galena the past three decades. She said watching a second family member with Alzheimer’s die was the “catalyst” for her making a change.
“I knew I wanted to do something for people with dementia because I had a body of knowledge to work with,” she said. “I wanted to help dementia families as people had helped us.”
Nissen said much of her work concerns educating families about the condition — an incurable disease that can present more questions than answers.
“I think we are ill-equipped to handle the symptoms of the disease,” she said.
Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia can affect individuals differently, with cognitive changes varying from incremental to abrupt, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Nissen said family members often struggle to react when faced with a loved one’s symptoms.
“We all have deficits — this is just a cognitive deficit,” she said. “When we see someone with a mobility deficit, we know to open a door. (With Alzheimer’s disease), it’s not intuitive what to do.”
Nissen said her advice to families is to root their actions in compassion when dealing with loved ones with cognitive issues.
Those lessons about dementia care were ones Nissen had to learn the hard way.
“We fought it in our family situation, but we learned that was futile,” she said. “We learned that we can detract from their day or add to their day. Why not add to their day?”