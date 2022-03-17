NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Two Boer goats from the Pitz Family Farm in New Vienna each gave birth to a set of healthy quadruplets.
According to farmer Lori Pitz, research estimates only a 2% chance of a single goat birthing and accepting four live kids at once.
Pitz Family Farm is a sixth-generation farm that Kevin and Lori Pitz took over in 2010. The farm previously had been dairy-focused, but it then had stopped dairy over the years. To reinstate the dairy farm, the couple bottle-fed 500 calves at a time for five years before the market shifted, and it became too expensive to raise bottle calves.
Needing a new type of livestock to replace the calves, they decided to experiment with meat goats in 2017.
“We had a few empty buildings after we got rid of the bottle calves and needed something to put in them to make money,” said Lori Pitz. “My husband came across a guy in Wisconsin with a semi load of weened baby meat goats. He took a chance on them, brought them down and that’s how we started with our first 200 meat goats.
“The goats were fun. They got into everything, the kids loved them, and they didn’t hurt the kids.”
With the goats proving a positive experience, the family bought and raised another batch the following year. By the third year, they decided to try their hand at breeding their own goats instead of buying a new batch every year to raise and sell.
“By the third year, I noticed the group we were getting had nice females and decided we could try keeping some back, get ourselves a nice buck and see if we could breed them,” said Pitz.
In 2020, they started breeding 40 goats and had their first babies. The first year saw the typical goat births of singles or twins.
In 2021, they decided 40 goats was too many to take care of and downsized the herd to the best 20 females. After obtaining a dapple buck for breeding in September, the babies were born in February within a two-week window.
Forty babies were born from the 20 mothers, including the two rare sets of quadruplets — the first of which was born Feb. 18.
“Honestly, I didn’t even know they could have quadruplets,” said Pitz. “I’d heard of it, but the chances of that happening on my farm were pretty slim. I didn’t even know they were pregnant with that many. With the first mom, I thought she was going to have two. Around 1:30 in the morning, I checked on them, and I saw she’d had her babies, and I was going, ‘OK, there’s one. There’s two. Oh my, oh my.’ Then, I was looking for a mom who might not have claimed her babies, but they were standing there, and the mom had already licked them all off and claimed them.”
One set of quadruplets was surprise enough, but four days later on Feb. 22, the second batch was born in front of Pitz’s own eyes. After the first two were born, she heard them and came running to help, only to see a third and forth being born who needed some extra help.
“I went back to make the pen, came back and saw the feet of the third one coming out and right behind it was the fourth one,” she said. “When the fourth one landed, it was so tiny and not moving, so I jumped in, peeled off the birthing sac. My husband taught me back with the calves that, if one is born not breathing, you hold it over a fence to drain out all the gunk and hit and rub them to restart the heart. I flew that baby over to the fence, hit and rubbed it, and suddenly, it cried. I got my kids, and they helped me get all the goats into the barn.”
Because goats only have two teats, they only can nurse two babies at one time. To ensure the extra babies got the milk nutrition they needed, Pitz used supplement feed for the hungry ones with a bottle and milked another goat who only had one baby to give the smallest one colostrum, the first suck of extra-rich milk after birth that kickstarts their survival.
In addition to the two sets of quadruplets, three sets of triplets also were born on the farm.
Pitz said the mothers are doing great and it is unknown what caused the large amount of multiple births. Some theories include the type and timing of feeding or the particular buck used for breeding. The family plans to try to control the variables for the next round of birthing to see if it is repeatable.