BENTON, Wis. – Authorities say a man was stuck in his vehicle for “several hours” following a rollover crash Tuesday in Lafayette County.
Zachary A. Kitelinger, 21, of Hazel Green, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center where he was treated and released without injuries, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that deputies responded at 7:40 a.m. to Lafayette County W for a one-vehicle rollover crash. Kitelinger had been traveling on County W when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to enter the ditch and roll several times.
“The crash occurred several hours earlier, and Kitelinger was unable to get out of the vehicle,” according to the release.
Authorities are investigating the crash.