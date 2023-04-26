A Minnesota-based rock and bluegrass band will headline a show as part of a Dubuque summer concert series.
Trampled by Turtles will perform at Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage on Sept. 15, according to a press release. Charles Wesley Godwin, a country and folk singer from West Virginia, will be the show’s supporting act.
Tickets for the show will go on sale at noon Friday, April 28. General admission tickets will be $49.99, while VIP tickets will be $59.99. Tickets can be purchased at BackWatersStage.com or at guest services at Q Casino.
Recommended for you
Trampled by Turtles released its first album, “Songs from a Ghost Town,” in 2004.
The band since has seen four albums hit No. 1 on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums chart: “Palomino,” released in 2010; “Stars And Satellites,” released in 2012; “Life Is Good On The Open Road,” released in 2018; and “Alpenglow,” released last year. The album “Wild Animals,” released in 2014, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums chart.
The Trampled by Turtles show is the ninth show to be announced this summer on the Back Waters Stage.
Shows start with the Kick Off to Summer event on May 26 with bands Unicorn Fist, The Love Monkeys and Electric Shock.
Chart-topping rapper Flo Rida will take the stage on May 27.
Popular Iowa cover band the Pork Tornadoes will perform June 3.
Hit rock band 3 Doors Down will take the stage on June 23 as part of its anniversary tour. The band has performed in the area several times over the years, most recently as a headliner during the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa, in 2022.
Grammy-winning country artist Darius Rucker will headline a show on July 13. Rucker has performed several times in the area before, including a 2009 appearance at the Diamond Jo Casino’s Mississippi Moon Bar.
A July 15 concert will feature Danish rock band Volbeat as the headliner.
Elle King, who has hits on both the pop and country charts, will perform on Aug. 11.
Grammy-winning rock band Halestorm will headline a show on Aug. 12. The band previously performed at the Dubuque County Fair in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.