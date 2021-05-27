- Brandon J. Dole, 34, of Cascade, Iowa, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Second Avenue SW and Johnson Street SW in Cascade on charges of first-degree harassment and possession of marijuana.
- Michael A. Randall, 20, of 2760 Central Ave., was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Randall assaulted Mandy J. Randall, 45, of the same address.
- Brandon J. Krause, 45, of Beloit, Wis., was arrested at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque County Courthouse on a warrant charging stalking and third-degree harassment.