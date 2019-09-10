Powerful storms swept over the tri-state region early Tuesday, dumping large amounts of rain and producing wind gusts up to 60 mph.
The storm system moved into eastern Iowa just after midnight, knocking down trees in Jackson County, Iowa, and Jo Daviess County, Ill., according to the National Weather Service.
Strong winds knocked down a grain bin and multiple trees at 2 a.m. in La Motte, Iowa.
Clayton County Emergency Management Coordinator Sarah Moser said tree damage occurred throughout Guttenberg, Iowa, and the immediate surrounding area.
“I drove down 15 roads today and saw trees or limbs down on every road,” Moser said. “A couple have hit houses and there were some trees on cars. And we had some power lines down.”
The storms also caused power outages in Manchester, Iowa.
The Dubuque area was deluged with about 1.5 inches of rain, while 2.4 inches fell in Guttenberg. In Jo Daviess County, spotters reported nearly 3 inches of rain in a 24-hour period.