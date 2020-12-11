Not long ago, Yara Lopez would be greeted by a room full of chattering, bright faces as she readied herself for the weekly teen night at Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque.
But in recent months, the attendance has plummeted. Last week, only two teens showed up.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck earlier this year, officials moved the weekly teen nights online. By summertime, they were able to meet in person again, but after that program ended, virtual gatherings resumed until finally, last month, they returned to gathering at the center, said Lopez, site supervisor with MFC.
But the number of teens attending is nowhere near where it once was.
“Teens are used to routines, even though they do not notice it,” Lopez said. “They are used to school and going to the MFC in the evening. Being stuck at home has made them not go anywhere.”
This year, MFC and other organizations throughout the area have shifted gears from usual programs in order to find ways to better support youth mentally and emotionally, as well as physically. Some organizations have made an effort to start virtual mentorship programs while others have resorted to just calling and checking in. They all are trying to do what they can to stay connected.
“When we did have virtual (teen night), we had activities planned out, but it was more, ‘Let’s talk about how everyone was doing,’” Lopez said. “With the political stuff going on in the world, they really wanted to speak about it.”
The weekly teen nights at the center are open to 13- to 18-year-olds.
Lately, the nights have been geared more toward self-care, such as meditation. Another recent night focused on Japanese culture, and attendees could try sushi.
“A lot of the teens that we serve are teens who need an escape,” Lopez said. “Not having that escape for them — a lot of them have mentioned their stress levels are high. A lot of them are depressed. It really is sad to hear that with 14- or 15-year-olds.”
MFC Director Jacque Hunter said staff have tried everything to bring teens back, but ultimately, the program will need to be completely rebuilt.
“There is no consistency, and there is no routine,” she said. “I am a parent of four, and I have three children at home. I can tell even at home it has taken a toll.”
Every year, counselors from Dubuque Community School District team up with local businesses to find mentors interested in working with elementary school students by either spending half an hour with them or just stopping by the school to eat lunch with them.
But with the strict visitation rules put in place this year, that mentor program is only a shell of what it once was.
“What we are doing this year is really a fraction of what we have done in the past,” said Shirley Horstman, the district’s executive director of student services.
Some mentors and mentees chose to meet virtually this year and play games together online, but for others, learning the new platform has been difficult.
“Some students thrive on the virtual, and others want the person-to-person contact,” she said. “We are trying to emphasize the (classroom) instructions, so for students that were matched with a mentor, we tried to keep it going. It’s not something that we have actively recruited this year. It’s just hard with the time that we have.”
New COVID-19 restrictions forced the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA to cut the number of children in its school-aged child care program by about half, and the program only has one site available compared to the usual nine.
Megan Fischer, director of the program, said kids ages 5 to 12 come to the Y to receive help with homework, play games and partake in physical activities such as swimming.
But with many students either learning remotely or doing the hybrid model, it is less convenient for families to take them this year. The changes in the school routine have made it more difficult for the kids to receive help with homework, share how they are feeling or see friends, Fischer said.
“It has really limited our families’ abilities to get assistance or care, just because it is not right before or after school,” she said. “For the kids, it’s very stressful, especially when school went virtual because it increases their workload so much. You can tell they are stressed that they cannot see their friends.”
When Mentor Dubuque made the decision to take away its monthly match-recruiting event, it also ended all face-to-face meetings between mentees and mentors. In June, the restrictions loosened, but without the ability to add new mentors, the program has suffered.
“We have seen not so much of a drop-off, but much more of the fact that we can’t recruit and bring on new mentors because of the COVID challenges,” said Annabelle Steffen, a program coordinator with the organization. “We are about 14 matches down from where we were last year.”
By early next year, the organization hopes to have a virtual chat possible, but until then, mentors have been calling mentees to check in and remind them they are not alone.
“I think the current situation has opened up and exposed the weaknesses,” she said. “We try to do our best and we are surviving day to day.”