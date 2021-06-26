The Dubuque area is expected to add 8,800 households and 27,800 jobs over the next 30 years, and with that growth will come increased traffic needs, according to a recently released report
The Long Range Transportation Plan 2050, compiled by Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transportation Study, indicates that substantial growth in downtown and western Dubuque will put significant strain on the city’s existing traffic infrastructure. DMATS recently submitted the study to Dubuque City Council members.
Chandra Ravada, director of transportation and planning for East Central Intergovernmental Association, which assisted in the development of the plan, said DMATS worked on the plan to determine future traffic needs of the Dubuque region and what transportation system improvements will be needed.
“What we are doing is long-range planning and seeking out any projects that may be eligible for federal funds,” Ravada said. “The plan allows us to explain to the Federal Transit Administration the necessity of these projects.”
DMATS created the population growth assessment through a combination of looking at historical population data, along with the recent growth trends of Dubuque. Ravada said population models are also used to determine the likely growth trajectory of the current population.
DMATS also looked at recent trends and historical data, along with job market trends, to determine predicted job growth. Additionally, the growth predictions made by other economic development organizations and state agencies are also examined when determining the final prediction. Ravada said the job growth will partially occur because more of the population of Dubuque County will find itself working in the City of Dubuque as time goes on.
“We are looking at all that data to try to come up with a reasonable expectation of where the population will grow,” Ravada said.
Overall, DMATS expects to see the majority of employment growth in downtown Dubuque and the city’s North End, while household growth will primarily happen in the western and southern portions of the city and surrounding communities, such as Asbury and Peosta.
The plan projects that growth over the next 30 years also will expand traffic volume for certain roadways, particularly the portion of U.S. 20 that passes through Dubuque and the Northwest Arterial. U.S. 151 also is expected to see increases in traffic demand.
Ravada said the increase in traffic volume will require several traffic system improvement projects in the Dubuque region. However, the total number of potential projects currently exceeds the projected amount of future available funding.
Over the next 30 years, the plan projects that the Dubuque region will generate about $1 billion in non-federal revenue that can be spent on traffic improvements, along with bringing in about $114.5 million in federal money. However, about $782 million would go toward operations and maintenance costs, leaving the region with about $376 million for major transportation improvement projects.
The plan anticipates about $1.2 billion in transportation improvement projects by 2050, including $590.8 million to make major improvements to U.S. 20 from the Peosta interchange to the Julien Dubuque Bridge, $241 million to replace the existing Julien Dubuque Bridge and $139 million to offer passenger rail service from the Dubuque region to Rockford, Ill.
Other notable anticipated projects include $69 million to make improvements to the Northwest Arterial, $24 million to make improvements to Asbury Road from University Avenue to John F. Kennedy Road and $40 million to make improvements to Pennsylvania Avenue from University Avenue to Seippel Road.
Ravada said the expense and funding projections are broad and speculative, but they do provide DMATS with the framework to understand the additional federal funding that might be needed to meet the needs of all the future traffic projects expected in the Dubuque region.
“It is very hard to predict the future,” Ravada said. “We do not know if there will be a major infrastructure bill or that the projects that are planned will actually happen.”
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said the projections in the plan show that Dubuque must take an active role in seeking to expand its population and available jobs and that the continued investment in traffic improvement will be central to that goal.
“The projections will come true if the community continues to work to grow and work to retain its existing talent,” he said. “Dubuque is already working on several improvements to our east and west corridors, so we are already on the right path.”