GUTTENBERG, Iowa -- The City of Guttenberg today landed a $500,000 grant to put toward sanitary sewer improvements.
The community was one of eight across the state to be awarded a total of $2.1 million from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for water and sewer infrastructure projects. The money comes from the federally funded Community Block Development Grant program.
Guttenberg's grant will cover nearly half of its $1.4 million project.
The grant recipients are chosen based on "the benefit to low- and moderate-income persons, financial need, project impact and readiness, and commitment of local resources to the project," according to a press release from the state.