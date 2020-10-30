The coronavirus pandemic halted the originally scheduled ribbon-cutting ceremony, but it hasn’t stilled the turning wheels of the centerpiece of a Dubuque museum’s latest attraction.
An operational, 19th-century, belt-driven machine shop is at the center of the completed first phase of the $3 million, 9,000-square-foot River of Innovation exhibit at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the shop, located in the Fred W. Woodward Riverboat Museum portion of the museum campus, had been set for late March. The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of that event and closed the museum entirely for about 10 weeks.
The rescheduled ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Iowa Machine Engine and Launch Works segment of the River of Innovation will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
“(The pandemic) hasn’t stalled progress moving forward,” said Erin Dragotto, the museum’s vice president of development.
The museum has started work on the second and final phase of the project.
“Innovation Currents” and a makerspace will finish out the additional 6,000 square feet of the exhibit. There will be hands-on offerings focusing on four major themes pertaining to innovation in and around Dubuque around the river — energy in motion, vehicles and cargo, tools and machines and the changing river. Also featured will be the makerspace, a space for anyone to “come and tinker and play,” Dragotto said.
That phase is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.
John Bowditch is a Cleveland, Wis., historical consultant helping the museum display and interpret the machine shop for visitors. He was back in Dubuque this week to work with the facility’s education staff.
He said the machine shop, consisting of contents of Bellevue’s Iowa Marine Engine and Launch Works, is unique.
“It’s almost to the vanishing point,” he said. “There have been plenty of machines that have been collected by museums or others, but they don’t have the completeness of this (shop). All of this machinery was used together — the same as it was, which makes this unusual.”
Donated to the museum in 2013 by Bellevue’s Brandt family, the equipment dates from the 1850s to around 1910. Workers relocated the ornate equipment pieces to the museum in September 2018.
Now, the equipment is operational again, with interpretive panels describing the original shop as well as the various shop pieces that are powered by an overhead, belted driveshaft.
“Everything has to turn at the same speed, which, in this case, originally was 110 revolutions per minute,” Bowditch said. “Now, we’re running at around 55.”
Live demonstrations of the shop’s equipment occur two or three times daily at the museum.
“This is a general-purpose machine shop that was adapted by the Brandts to manufacture engines and boats,” Bowditch said. “There is no production machinery in here, by which I mean machines that could make lots and lots of parts over and over again. These are all general-purpose machine tools.”