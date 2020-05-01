Despite recently voting to delay grant allocations to area nonprofits, a local board said it remains committed to supporting them in 2020.
Members of the Dubuque Racing Association last week voted to push back awarding its annual grants, which typically are announced in May.
The DRA is the nonprofit license holder for both Dubuque casinos. Q and Diamond Jo casinos have been closed since mid-March.
DRA Board Chairman Gary Dolphin on Thursday emphasized that the grant program is not going away.
“We are not eliminating the grant program,” he said. “We are delaying the funding until we get the green light (to reopen) and we can get back on track.”
Dolphin emphasized that the DRA still intends to allocate at least $1 million to nonprofits in 2020. He said board members will consider the matter at their monthly meetings but conceded that he is unsure when the funds would be distributed.
In May 2019, the DRA awarded $1.1 million to 129 local nonprofits and set aside an additional $300,000 that would support a new “special projects grant.” The DRA also sets aside money each year to support a “future fund” capable of supporting big-ticket projects and an endowment fund that supports the organization’s long-term viability.
Q Casino Finance Director Bill Eichhorn noted that the state, City of Dubuque and Dubuque County all benefit from DRA funds, which come from profits generated at both Dubuque casinos.
Eichhorn said “net cash proceeds” from Dubuque casinos are assessed at the end of each year.
The following year, half of those profits are allocated to the City of Dubuque. The remainder can be utilized by DRA to enrich its endowment fund, fund big-ticket community projects and provide grants to local nonprofits.
Eichhorn said the city’s portion of net cash proceeds from 2019 — about $2.3 million — was dispersed in January. The distribution to charities has been put on hold, however.
Officials instead are utilizing available cash for necessities such as paying bills and meeting payroll.
That is not the only reason for the delay, however.
At last week’s DRA meeting, Board Member Emily McCready noted that local nonprofits submitted funding requests — which are tied to specific goals or projects — prior to feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. She believes pushing back grant allocations will give charities a chance to revise their requests and address their evolving needs.