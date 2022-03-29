GALENA, Ill. — The Kiwanis Club of Galena will host an annual run, with proceeds benefiting the community’s parks.
Run for the Parks will take place on April 30 on Galena River Trail, beginning at Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier St. The event will be held rain or shine.
Both a 10K and 5K run will be held beginning at 8:30 a.m. The cost to register for either race is $45, increasing to $55 after March 30, according to the event webpage.
Children ages 10 and under can participate in a half-mile fun run at 8 a.m. The cost of entrance is $12.
Registration closes at midnight on April 28 and may be completed at bit.ly/3Ld4Nt5.
