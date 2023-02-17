KIELER, Wis. -- A Kieler-headquartered company this week paid $1.54 million in penalties after federal authorities determined it employed at least 102 children ages 13 to 17 "in hazardous occupations and had them working overnight shifts at 13 meat processing facilities in eight states."

The U.S. Department of Labor reported the findings of its investigation into Packers Sanitation Services Inc. 

Recommended for you

Tags

(1) comment

TSDil

Sounds like they’re still ahead of the curve. About a 15 thousand dollar fine per child employed, over the course of years in violation. That’s YEARS they saved in labor costs employing KIDS. Makes me sick.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.