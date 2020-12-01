DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Despite installing a sign with flashing lights, the number of wrong-way drivers continues to climb on a ramp of the U.S. 20 interchange on the west side of Dyersville.
Dyersville Police Chief Brent Schroeder said that, as of Nov. 12, the Iowa Department of Transportation has counted 131 wrong-way drivers since it began collecting data May 12.
The interchange opened in November 2016 and carries Dubuque County X-49 over the highway near FarmTek.
In June, Schroeder reported that DOT staff had installed additional “do not enter” signs, while also lowering existing signs to increase visibility.
Since then, the sign with flashing, LED lights also was installed.
Schroeder said the DOT staff do not feel the LED lights are bright enough to attract attention from drivers and they are meeting with a vendor to explore more options.