Members of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors plan to tap the former longtime county auditor to serve as county treasurer until a new one is elected.
Supervisors at their meeting on Tuesday agreed to start the process to appoint Denise Dolan, who recently retired as county auditor after more than 30 years in the role, to serve as the county’s treasurer.
The move comes a little more than a week after former County Treasurer Randy Wedewer — who was appointed to the role in January — resigned after being arrested on a prostitution charge during a sting operation conducted by local and state law enforcement.
Since Wedewer’s resignation, Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto has been serving in both positions. Dragotto officially proposed Dolan to take the treasurer position at the supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday after discussing it with both the supervisors and Dolan.
“I have reached out to a previous county employee who has three decades-plus experience and is well respected, regardless of party, throughout the county,” Dragotto said. “She brings with her stability, knowledge, respect.”
Dolan was elected as a Democrat in eight countywide elections before deciding not to seek reelection in 2020.
Following Tuesday’s meeting, Dragotto said he saw Dolan as a noncontroversial and sensible choice at a sensitive time.
“The county has been taking some hits,” he said. “So I don’t know who else is as well respected, who knows that office from being elected by the people to my chair for more than 30 years.”
Dragotto said he had not reached out to Eric Stierman, who served as county treasurer for 27 years before retiring late last year, as he believed Stierman was not currently in the state. Dragotto also said he and supervisors initially considered appointing someone from inside the treasurer’s office, as they did with Wedewer when Stierman retired, but they thought that would not be a good course in light of Wedewer’s resignation.
Due to publishing deadlines for the appointment required by state code, the soonest supervisors could officially appoint a treasurer is March 6. The appointee then would take the office the next day and serve until a new treasurer is elected in November.
Dolan told the Telegraph Herald that she planned to answer the call to return to county service.
“After a 30-some-year commitment to county government, I still care about the county,” she said. “Just because I left employment doesn’t mean I no longer care about actions taken and what happens to the people working there. I thought this was a way I can help.”
Dolan said she is comfortable working with the treasurer’s office and the staff there.
“There’s a great team in the treasurer’s office,” she said. “If I can help provide some leadership to them until someone else is elected, I am happy to do that.”
Dolan also stressed that she does not plan to continue in elected office after her appointment is up.
“I think they wanted a kind of neutral person who isn’t going to run again,” she said. “And I will make that emphatically clear, that I am not running for county treasurer.”
Candidates interested in the county treasurer position can file campaign forms from March 7 to March 25.