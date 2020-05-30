Laura Cifuentes Almanza used to think finishing college meant jumping immediately into a job and working to get to the top of her field.
That was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Loras College campus, leading Almanza to move in with her aunt and uncle while finishing her last semester of school.
Now, she is trying to find a job in her home country of Colombia, but she is not sure when she will be able to move because of the pandemic.
“With COVID-19 happening, it really changes your perspective to the things that really matter more than anything in the world, which is your family, your mental health, your physical health,” said Almanza, who majored in media studies and sociology, with a minor in international studies.
Members of the collegiate Class of 2020 saw their college careers end in an unexpected fashion. Now, they are entering a working world reshaped by soaring unemployment and social distancing requirements.
Some 2020 graduates of local colleges have found and started jobs, though the experience looks different than it did before COVID-19. Others still are navigating job searches in an uncertain market.
“It’s different coming back to work and trying to adjust to this new normal, but it seems like it’s going to be like this for a while, so I’m trying to make the most out of it,” said Hope Francis, who just graduated from University of Wisconsin-Platteville and recently started working at Community First Bank in Platteville, Wis.
Transitions
Francis accepted her new job as a credit analyst around the start of the pandemic. Since her in-person classes all had been canceled, she started working full time a little more than one month ago as she finished her education.
“It’s really weird — my day of graduation, I went to work in the morning, and for lunch, we went to 7 Hills (Brewing) and had lunch, and it was my graduation dinner my boyfriend gave me,” Francis said.
Rachel Stanley navigated job market uncertainties as she graduated from the University of Dubuque but found a nursing job at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
During her job search, she applied to another large, Midwestern hospital in which staff had to stop the interview process because of the pandemic. Officials from that hospital also announced pay cuts and furloughs.
“It was scary at the time because I didn’t know where I was going to go and trying to arrange housing,” Stanley said.
She said she was happy to find the job in Iowa City and will start in July.
“I’m so grateful that I’ll have the opportunity to go out and help during this pandemic,” Stanley said.
Brody Tupy landed a job at Rite-Hite in Dubuque earlier in his last year at Loras and spent his spring interning at the business. He started working remotely as an intern, which has helped with the transition into a full-time job.
Still, he said, making the transition without the usual markers of finishing college has been strange.
“I took finals like last week online, and now I’m working full time online,” Tupy said. “It’s just a weird feeling.”
On the other hand, though, he doesn’t have experiences to tell him how starting a career would be different if there weren’t a pandemic.
“There’s just a certain amount of uncertainty for sure, but I just go to work and know that eventually this will be over, and I’ve just got to work through it,” he said “And then I’ll get back to working in person.”
Next steps
After graduating from Clarke University, Alex Gaber started applying for jobs with an objective of being near his hometown of Rhinelander, Wis.
He said it is too early to know how his job search will shape up. He also figures he will likely have to interview for jobs remotely.
However, he is ready for the next chapter of his life.
“I’m excited for it, just to get things rolling ... get into a normal routine again because of the way things are, you don’t really have a normal routine,” Gaber said.
Megan Hanold, who just finished her nursing degree at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, is looking for jobs in the Madison, Wis., area.
However, that comes with its own challenges, as the process of taking her licensing examination has been slowed because of the pandemic, and many health care facilities have instituted hiring freezes, layoffs and reduced hours.
“It’s tough,” Hanold said. “You have to really be patient and know your worth and know that the day will come, but it has been a huge struggle.”
She said factors such as having to do remote interviews and having missed the last months of in-person coursework could prove challenging.
However, she is eager to start working.
“You see all the people that have been affected by the virus, and it just makes you want to help even more,” Hanold said.