Many attendees at Saturday’s crackerbarrel in Dubuque had one question on their minds: Will the kids really be all right?
From proposed legislation around what can and can’t be taught in elementary classrooms to bills that would loosen employment restrictions for teenagers, audience members at the Dubuque event brought up some of the state Legislature’s most hotly contested bills — many of which involve kids and teens.
“There’s an effort to ban books in public schools. … There’s efforts to ban funding for diversity, equity and inclusion education in our universities and to keep LGBTQ+ kids from using the restroom of choice at their schools,” Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, told the crowd. “...The kids are right at the center of all this, and it’s extremely harmful.”
Lawmakers from both parties were invited to participate in the crackerbarrel held Saturday morning at the Diamond Jo Casino, but only James and Dubuque Democrats Sen. Pam Jochum and Rep. Chuck Isenhart attended.
Around 100 community members filtered into the event, doubling attendance from this year’s first crackerbarrel in February. Attendees had 90 minutes to ask questions on a variety of topics.
Paraprofessional Katelynn Nank, of Dyersville, expressed concern about future implications or repeats of Senate File 85, which did not meet the deadline this week to get out of committee, but would have effectively prohibited social emotional learning in Iowa classrooms.
Other educators in attendance raised alarms for other bills they found troublesome, including several soon slated for the House floor that could make it easier to remove books from school libraries and ban gender identity and sexual development from health education for younger students.
After hearing from educators, the Democratic representatives echoed listed concerns but said there was only so much they could do in the statehouse as members of the minority party. Instead, they urged audience members to speak out against the policies and legislation that concerned them.
“It’s time to stand up, speak up and show up in person where the decisions are being made,” Isenhart said. “This is an opportunity to gang up with some of the other districts and teachers and do something, bring a school bus to the Capitol and say ‘We’re here to take you to the classroom (to show you what we do).’”
Several attendees from local labor unions said they were similarly concerned about proposed legislation that would lessen certain restrictions on the types of jobs that can be held by teens, including a change that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds working at bars and restaurants to sell alcohol.
While supporters of the bills say they’ll help teens gain work experience and address certain workforce shortages, audience members on Saturday called the proposed changes a step back in child labor laws.
Representatives again empathized with the audience and emphasized the frustration of not having enough Democrats to be able to easily prevent such legislation.
“What we wanted to do as Democrats is find a solution to the workforce crisis, and rather than doing that (Republicans) are now trying to take away some of the child labor laws that labor unions fought for many, many years to get in place,” Jochum lamented. “At 14 years old, do we really want kids working in some places where they’re not all ready allowed to work and work eight hours a day? What happened to us?”
Friday marked the first “funnel” deadline for the state Legislature, meaning bills needed to have made it out of committee by the end of the day for further consideration in the remainder of the session, unless they are related to taxes and spending.
The second funnel date is March 31, at which point bills have to be through one chamber and out of a committee in the opposite chamber in order to advance. Interested community members can seek an update at that time from participating representatives at the third crackerbarrel of the year on April 1.
