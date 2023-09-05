On Sept. 5, 1882, the first Labor Day holiday was celebrated in New York City, led by the Central Labor Union. U.S. President Grover Cleveland would make it a national holiday in 1894.
A century after that first celebration, in 1983, 20.1% of American workers were union members, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Nearly 40 years after that — last year — that figure had shrunk to 10.1%, the lowest on record.
While organized labor’s share of the workforce might be declining, labor unions still enjoy public support and play a crucial role both for the employees they serve and the overall economy, according to local officials.
“I think they’re still very, very strong, and there’s a lot of pride with our local membership,” said Derek Duehr, business representative of Carpenters Union Local 678 in Dubuque. “I see us striving and, hopefully, continuing to grow and keep offering opportunities for people to earn a better living.”
Bureau of Labor Statistics and National Labor Relations Board data shows that in 2022, 16 million U.S. workers were represented by a union — an increase of 200,000 from 2021. During fiscal year 2022, the labor relations board also saw a 53% increase in union election petitions, the highest single-year increase since fiscal year 2016.
“When you start seeing groups like Starbucks starting to organize, that’s a whole new market for the Federation of Labor. Back in the ’60s and ’70s, nobody was organizing in those kinds of places,” said Tom Townsend, president of Dubuque Federation of Labor. “In the last seven to eight years, we’ve organized a couple of hotels in Dubuque, and then you see stuff where workers are on their own getting together and walking out. Are they really forming an official union? No, but they’re still doing some concerted activity to try and better their working conditions.”
However, while unionization levels increased in 2022, the share of overall workers represented by a union declined from 11.6% to 11.3%, according to an analysis from nonprofit think tank Economic Policy Institute. This was because while more jobs were unionized, nonunion jobs were added at an even faster rate.
While the share of workers represented by a union was 11.3%, the share of workers who were union members was slightly lower, at 10.1%. Not all workers in a unionized workplace become union members, though they still are represented by it.
Despite those declines, area leaders said membership is strong in many local unions right now, particularly the construction industry, where recruiting efforts have been active.
“We have been very, very busy, and as the workload is there and there’s so much of it, that is when we do our most recruiting because that’s when the contractors are really looking for more and new employees,” Duehr said. “Last year, I struggled with getting anybody in the door, and this year, we’ve had a lot better luck.”
He said the carpenters union has just over 180 members and has recruited 17 new apprentices since Jan. 1.
In addition to serving as president of Dubuque Federation of Labor, Townsend also is business manager for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 704, which he said now has close to 300 members.
He also noted that the age demographic is skewing downward as older members retire and young people are hired as apprentices.
“The vast majority of people that get into our apprenticeships join the union, and I would say that’s the same for all the crafts,” he said. “And right now, we can’t take enough apprenticeships to fill the need (for the amount of work available).”
Recruiting younger members is one thing, but getting them involved can be another, said Rob Leavell, vice president of National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 257 in Dubuque.
He said the branch has about 120 members, and while younger employees often join the union, they are less likely to attend meetings or activities than their older counterparts. He understands that their busy work schedule makes attending additional meetings less attractive, but he does wonder about the future of branches such as the one in Dubuque.
“If we can’t engage those younger employees that are coming up as the older generations are exiting at faster rates ... we could lose our branch,” he said. “We do our best to recruit because it’s important for the younger employees to know the union is there for them and they should be involved because it does impact their wages, and retirement, and leave, and worker’s compensation and everything.”
While challenges remain, local union officials are hopeful for the future of their organizations, buoyed in part by continued public support.
According to recently released data from Gallup, 67% of Americans approve of labor unions, down slightly from 71% a year ago but substantially higher than the all-time-low of 48% reported in 2009.
“(Unions) are important to help protect our rights as workers and keep us gainfully employed,” Leavell said. “It’s important that employees are represented together and are vying together to do that.”