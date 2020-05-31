A local leader of the NAACP asked for solidarity in Dubuque’s response to nationwide protests over the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis.
“We must unite for our causes,” said Miquel Jackson, vice president of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP.
Jackson spoke Sunday during a session shown live on Facebook, one day after more than 150 people marched in Dubuque in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
The death of Floyd, who died after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck, has sparked protests across the country.
“It’s a terrible situation, and we take solidarity with the Minneapolis NAACP,” Jackson said. “We have been condemned for taking a knee, said ‘black lives matter’ and been told ‘all lives matter,’ and we can’t be free of racism in the workplace. I can’t condemn the actions of people who are fed up and not getting representation.”
Jackson said he applauded organizers of Saturday’s march and urged them to increase communication with their allies in the NAACP.
“I see nothing wrong with our allies supporting us,” Jackson said. "They just need to communicate with the people who are there so (the protest) is meaningful and a success. The protest can become a movement when you protest proactively, not just after something happens. I would like us to continue the conversation.”