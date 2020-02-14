UPDATE
Darlington, Wis., police report that the sex offender who cut off his tracking bracelet was arrested early today.
Matthew Buman, 48, of Darlington, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. "at a local tavern only a block away from his residence," according to a press release.
Police said Timothy Fitzsimons, 29, who also is wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, remains at large.
ORIGINAL
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington police are seeking community assistance in locating a sex offender who apparently cut off his GPS tracking bracelet.
Police said on Thursday that they are looking for Matthew Buman, 48, of Darlington. He is described as 6-feet tall, weighing about 272 pounds with sandy-colored hair.
He typically drives a gray 2005 Dodge Durango with the license plate 592VPJ. Police said he might be in the company of Timothy Fitzsimons, 29, who also is wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 608-776-4980.
Fitzsimons is described as being about 6-feet tall, 229 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.