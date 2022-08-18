Brian Meyer retires as director of Boys and Girls Club of Dubuque
Buy Now

Brian Meyer works during his final day as director of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dubuque on Wednesday after a lifetime at the facility.

 Stephen Gassman

It was hard to keep track of Brian Meyer on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old executive director of Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dubuque bounced from one room to the next, giving out orders and sharing advice with staff. An onlooker would not have suspected that it was Meyer’s last day before his retirement.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.