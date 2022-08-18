It was hard to keep track of Brian Meyer on Wednesday.
The 63-year-old executive director of Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dubuque bounced from one room to the next, giving out orders and sharing advice with staff. An onlooker would not have suspected that it was Meyer’s last day before his retirement.
“He has always been that way,” said Tom Sullivan, the club’s director of program services who will succeed Meyer as executive director. “He is always willing to help you, if you can keep track of him.”
While Meyer worked to stay busy, he also struggled throughout the day to hold back tears. After 33 years at the club, he not only was ending his own career but a 62-year family dynasty of leadership started by his father, Cletus Meyer.
“I was 6 months old when Dad became the director,” Meyer said. “The Boys Club has always been a big part of the family.”
As a child, Meyer spent much of his youth at the club, which has provided a variety of after-school programs for local youth since it was founded in Dubuque in 1900.
It was at the club that Meyer always found something to do, from playing sports to practicing photography to using bows and BB guns.
“I always liked being there,” Meyer said. “I made a lot of friendships there that to this day are close.”
After Meyer graduated from high school, his father pleaded with him to come work at what was then just The Dubuque Boys Club.
“He told me that you should come to work here and that he thought I could bring a lot of things to the club,” Meyer said. “My wife told me this was an opportunity of a lifetime to work with my dad.”
Meyer spent the next seven years at the club as program director. In 1996, after more than 35 years as executive director of the club, Cletus handed over leadership of the organization to his son.
“It wasn’t something that was planned,” Meyer said. “I was getting my finance degree from Loras College with the intent of going into business. I didn’t think I would become executive director.”
Since taking over, Meyer has overseen many major changes at the club, which now has about 185 children enrolled in its programs.
In 1999, The Boys Club and the Dubuque Girls’ Club merged to form the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dubuque.
Molly Casey was one of the employees at the Girls’ Club who came under Meyer’s leadership through the merger. She believes his leadership helped the two clubs to properly transition into one organization.
“He set us up in a good spot,” Casey said. “He’ll definitely be missed.”
In 2002, the club completed a capital campaign and raised $4.3 million to make improvements to the longtime club headquarters at 1299 Locust St.
Many aspects of the club that Meyer had grown up with also changed. Woodworking and BB gun shooting were replaced with programming that focused on computer science and robotics.
“We have seen the need to kind of look at what we are doing and providing kids,” Meyer said. “We want to provide what they are interested in. If you don’t have something that is fun for them, you are going to lose them.”
While Meyer has enjoyed his time at the Boys and Girls Clubs, he said he is ready to move on to the next stage of his life. He plans to spend more time with his grandchildren and chipping golf balls off the fairway.
As the new executive director, Sullivan said he plans to continue the work started by Meyer by expanding programming for students and providing beneficial services to the community, such as the free at-risk meal program.
“Brian has been molding me for the last couple of years,” Sullivan said. “He knew it would be important for me to be able to fill his role and do it as good as he did.”
While he believes he is leaving the Boys and Girls Clubs in good hands, Meyer said he doesn’t ever see himself completely walking away from the organization, and he plans to continue to help there in whatever way he can.
“I’ll take whatever they’ll still let me do,” he said. “You can take me out of the club, but you can’t take the club out of me.”
