Christmas in Dubuque arrived with an eleventh-hour snowfall and near-zero temperatures, bringing on Dec. 24 “regular, old-fashioned” holiday weather.
“This year we can all sit back in our chairs and enjoy a ‘regular’ Christmas again,” staff from the Dubuque Electric Co. stated in a Telegraph Herald ad. “We’re happy once more, and rightly so, for the world is again at peace.”
Christmas and New Year’s in the city proceeded in their full gaiety amid periodic warnings from public health officials. Meanwhile, the world grappled with an influenza pandemic that was killing millions.
This was 1918.
“There was a great desire to celebrate something hopeful, which is the end of World War I,” said Kristin Anderson-Bricker, professor of history at Loras College. “That definitely does supplant … the memory of this pandemic.”
The Spanish flu, caused by an unusually virulent influenza virus, appeared in four successive waves from March 1918 to April 1920, killing at least 50 million people worldwide, including 675,000 in the United States.
The City of Dubuque experienced at least 2,039 cases and 46 deaths, but official records underestimated the count, according to research conducted through a Loras College undergraduate-faculty research project. The outbreak in Dubuque subsided by January 1919, with the last case reported on the 27th.
Now, the world faces another pandemic that shows few signs of abating, even though vaccine distribution has begun.
To date, the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, has infected more than 10,500 people in Dubuque County and killed at least 136 people. Nationwide, about 350,000 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported already.
Health experts urged the public to avoid travel and celebrate the holidays this year within their households to avoid infecting vulnerable family members.
“Is it worth it for one year to take that risk?” asked City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan. “This is the COVID year. … This is the year we make some sacrifices.”
The circumstances might appear similar, but Dubuquers in 1918 were shifting their attention away from what had been a relatively quick episode, though no less traumatic. On the public’s mind at the close of 1918 was the end of WWI on Nov. 11 and the peacetime ahead.
PANDEMIC SLOWS
The earliest date of infection of Spanish flu in Dubuque was recorded as Sept. 24, 1918, according to Anderson-Bricker’s research.
The virus spread through the community, prompting the Dubuque County Board of Health on Oct. 12 to close schools, churches, bars, restaurants and theaters and ban small gatherings. But the measures came too late.
By the time the quarantine lifted on Nov. 4, at least 1,500 infections had been reported — more than 75% of all cases the city clerk would ultimately record. The mortality rate was calculated at 2.3%.
Loras students unearthed records that indicated that at least 134 people died, 88 more than the city clerk reported.
Including those additional deaths, Anderson-Bricker extrapolated that more than 5,826 people contracted influenza — roughly 15% of the city’s population.
HOLIDAY GAITY
Compared to Halloween in 1918 — which the TH described as “tame affair” and attributed to the quarantine order and the war — winter holidays were lively.
Dubuquers celebrated with their families. Sybilla Schmulz traveled to spend the holiday with her parents in Cassville, Wis., while Mrs. C.M. Mutschler and her son, Billie, spent a week with her mother on Clay Street.
Shoppers could nab last-minute deals on Christmas Eve at James Levi Co., where corsets sold for 98 cents and men’s four-in-hand ties for 25 cents.
The public was invited to attend the annual Christmas Day service at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, which began at 9:45 a.m. with hymn chimes and carols.
“The crowds were immense and filled every inch of space in the great auditorium in the assembly rooms of the church,” the TH reported.
Meanwhile, Majestic Theater featured “big time” vaudeville acts on Christmas Day, featuring offerings such as gymnastics and dancers.
New Year’s Eve proved to be a spectacle as well.
The Friendship Club entertained at Eagles Hall on West Sixth and Locust streets, featuring Doty’s five-piece orchestra and dancing from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.
The Majestic would host the first cabaret carnival of the season.
“Whistles and other noise-making devices are to be distributed among the audience to be used when the clock strikes twelve,” the TH reported.
ECHOES OF A PANDEMIC
Even through the holidays, word of pandemic-related deaths continued to trickle into the news.
Earl H. Harrison, a 29-year-old traveling salesman, died at Mercy Hospital on Dec. 24 after one week’s illness with influenza and pneumonia, leaving behind a wife, his mother and five brothers.
Advertisements showcasing pharmaceuticals also acknowledged the potential for the virus to re-emerge.
“Look out for Spanish influenza,” one said. “At the first sign of a cold, take Hill’s Cascara Bromide Quinine tablets.”
Anderson-Bricker speculated the pandemic traumatized the public in a manner not manifest in the present, when COVID-19 deaths largely occur inside hospitals.
Unlike the coronavirus, the flu of 1918 most often killed people ages 15 through 45. The disease’s course also progressed rapidly, with seemingly healthy people dying within a matter of days.
“People who had it very badly would turn blue from the lack of oxygen,” said Anderson-Bricker.
Because nurses were called to the war front, ordinary residents were asked to tend to the sick and dying.
It is no wonder, she said, why people would want to avert their gaze during the holidays.