SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Ice Fest 2020, 10 a.m., National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St. Event is included with general admission.
The Cable Car Quilters, 6:45 p.m., Keystone Area Education Agency, 2310 Chaney Road. Details: Ruth, 563-580-3234.
Lego Explorers, 4:15 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. With a new theme each month, help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos and Duplo Blocks. For those in kindergarten and older.
Open Gym Play — Granny Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring Granny Basketball Open Gym Play.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; noon-3 p.m. open Canasta; 12:30-4:30 ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Stage Makeup Workshop, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Actors from Missoula Children’s Theatre will talk about stage makeup and demonstration with some audience participants. Registration required. For those in kindergarten to third grade.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill. Singles only.
Tuesday
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Missoula Children’s Theatre Auditions: “Pinocchio,” 4:15 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. A one-week intensive drama workshop for those in grades kindergarten to 12th.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Winter Open House, 9 a.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Snowshoes and cross country skis available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
LEARNING
Tuesday
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These skills can help you advance your career, acclimate to a new city or get a new job.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story time, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Ages 3-5. Join for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, story time will be canceled. For ages 3-5
Story time, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Join for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, story time will be canceled. For ages 3-5
Story time, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Join for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, story time will be canceled. For ages 3-5
Tuesday
Story time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Iowa. Join for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, Storytime will be canceled. For ages 3-5.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in, 6-7 meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Dubuque Fighting Saints & IBM Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Mystique Community Ice Center, 1800 Admiral Sheehy Drive.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
First English Lutheran Church/Platteville (Wis.) Blood Drive, 3-6 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 215 Pine St. Details: 608-348-8655 or www.bloodcenterimpact.com.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m., meets uptown. 12-step program for people who want to stop their addictive sexual behavior. Details: 563-663-6701 or dubuquesaa@gmail.com.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from hurts, hangups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be Lord in every area of your life.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, room 4. Open meeting. Everyone welcome.
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Tuesday
Julien Chapter 125 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road.
Maker Classes: iPad Options, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Learn about the things you can create using iPads such as videos, photos and podcasts.
Makerspace: Open Cabinet, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Learn some on the equipment before completing Safe Maker training.
Tuesday
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.